Packers: Offensive line once again bested by Buccaneers

“I was pretty surprised, just based on how the game went,” LaFleur said of the penalty. “I felt like there was multiple plays throughout the course of the game that they were letting us play.”

LaFleur said he hadn’t seen the replay of the play, which did show King tugging at the back of Johnson’s jersey. King, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, was not among the players who did Zoom video calls with reporters after the game.

“From what I was told, there was a tug there. Whether the ball was catchable or not, I think that always goes into it,” LaFleur said. “But bottom line, the official made the call, and that’s what it is. And we have to live with that. There’s no use crying about it now or complaining about it now. What’s done is done. All you’ve got to do is you’ve got to move on.

“But they were letting both sides play all game. There was a lot of things in that game that got me very, very upset that … maybe they were right. I don’t know. I’ve got to go back and watch the tape.”