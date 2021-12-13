Packers Notes: The offensive line continues thinning with latest injury

GREEN BAY — Billy Turner slammed his helmet onto the sideline turf, then was so angry to be entering the blue pop-up medical tent behind the Green Bay Packers bench that he nearly knocked it over and collapsed it.

The veteran right tackle had insisted on walking off the field under his own power after injuring his left knee late in the first half of the Packers’ 45-30 victory over the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday night, and while head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t give any details about Turner’s injury, the initial vibe wasn’t an encouraging one.

With five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari yet to play this season in his comeback from the torn ACL he suffered in his left knee during a New Year’s Eve practice last season, left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins done for the year after tearing the ACL in his left knee Nov. 21 at Minnesota, rookie center Josh Myers sidelined with a knee injury of his own since the Packers’ first meeting with the Bears on Oct. 17, and now Turner possibly facing a serious knee injury as well, the Packers had just one of their preferred starters up front during the second half Sunday night: Rookie right guard Royce Newman, who wasn’t even supposed to be a starter when camp opened.

“Yeah, we’ve gotten decimated, no doubt about it,” LaFleur acknowledged. “But nobody’s feeling sorry for us, I can promise you that.”

Turner was replaced by veteran Dennis Kelly, a 17-game starter for Tennessee last season who signed with the Packers in training camp but hadn’t played a single regular-season offensive snap before Sunday night.

“You’ve got to give a lot of credit to the guys and their ability to step up,” LaFleur said afterward. “I thought Dennis Kelly did an outstanding job. I thought early on, obviously as an offense as a whole but in particular up front I thought we started off maybe a little bit slow. It took us a minute to get going; (Chicago) had two early sacks. So it is a credit to the players we have in that locker room for their ability to go in there and perform at a high level.”

Added quarterback Aaron Rodgers: “I love Dennis. I think he’s got a real steady personality and he’s a pro’s pro, so I was happy to have him out there. I haven’t looked at the film obviously yet, but just from a feel standpoint, it felt like he did a really nice job. It’s tough to go the entire season and not play and then, boom, you’re thrust into a game, an important situation.”

There was one glimmer of hope, though: LaFleur said Bakhtiari, who started practicing on Oct. 20 and was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Nov. 10 but hasn’t practiced in nearly a month after having an arthroscopic “clean-up” surgery on his knee, may get back on the field this week.

“It’s hard to put percentages on guys, where they are physically. But certainly we never want to put a guy in a position where he’s at further risk,” LaFleur said. “I can’t put a timeline on it. I’m hopeful that we can get him back to practice this week and we’ll see where we’re at the end of the work.”

Extra points

Whatever progress Rodgers’ fractured left pinkie toe had made during the bye week was erased Sunday night, he said. “It feels worse. I don’t know what kind of setback that I had tonight, but we’ll look at it tomorrow,” Rodgers said. “Definitely took a step back tonight.” … LaFleur said that despite all the mistakes on special teams, he is not considering changing coordinators, firmly supporting Maurice Drayton. “Absolutely not. We’ve got to continue to work, we’ve got to look at the tape, we’ve got to get things corrected,” LaFleur said. “(Are) there some things that we have to clean up as coaches? No doubt about it. But we’ve got to execute better as well.” … Outside linebacker Preston Smith lit into the defense at halftime with a fiery speech. “I just told 'em we weren't playing like ourselves. What we put on tape in the first half was not a reflection of who we are as a team and it definitely wasn't who we were as a defense,” Smith recounted. “(I was) telling those guys that we need to step our stuff up, we need to step our play up and perform at a higher level and play like we're known for playing. And in the second half, guys came out and did that.” … Rodgers said he cherished throwing his 61st touchdown pass against the Bears, the most against that franchise in its long history. Rodgers broke Brett Favre’s record of 60 TDs on a touchdown to Davante Adams, who saved the ball for his quarterback. “That does mean a lot to me, it really does,” Rodgers said. “The majority of stats don’t mean much but this rivalry does mean a lot to me.” … LaFleur, who battled a non-COVID-19 illness much of the week, sounded hoarse in his postgame Q&A session with reporters but said he didn’t have any problems calling the game. “I feel like I’m 10 times better than Friday,” LaFleur said. “I feel so much better, which was great because I woke up today and it’s the best I’ve felt in quite a few days.”

