GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur knew he was leaving his team in good hands on Friday afternoon.

And after what he’d seen in what was supposed to be a simple walkthrough earlier in the day, the Green Bay Packers coach knew he had nothing to worry about as far as getting players’ best effort in his absence.

LaFleur headed to Madison on Friday to help University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard raise money for cancer research as the guest speaker at Gard’s annual Garding Against Cancer event at the Kohl Center. In his stead, LaFleur had assistant head coach/special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia run the first of the team’s two post-draft rookie minicamp practices inside the Don Hutson Center.

And while he was happy to be back at work on Saturday, LaFleur said it was well worth the trip to Madison for such an important event.

“It was my first time meeting Coach Gard. What a down-to-earth, humble, class act he is. And what a great cause,” LaFleur said after Saturday’s final rookies-only practice wrapped up. “I didn’t want to pass up that opportunity.

“I think we have an unbelievable platform in what we do, and to raise money for such a great cause for such a nasty illness, it was a no-brainer. And I thought Rich would do a great job holding down the fort, which he did — and so did our other staff members.

“I thought missing one rookie practice wasn’t going to be the end of the world. … But it was fun to be out there with them today, just to watch them compete.”

Before departing with wife BreAnne for Madison, LaFleur did preside over Friday’s team meetings and a morning walkthrough, during which he spent most of his time trying to rachet down his youngsters’ intensity.

“It might as well have been a full practice, because these guys were flying around. I had to tell them after every play to, ‘Slow down,’” LaFleur said. “But that speaks to the eagnerness — and probably a little bit of the angst — that these guys were going through, just being here and having their first exposure (to the NFL). They want to leave a great impression.

“It was a very, very productive two days, I think, to kind of lay the foundation for us moving forward.”

LaFleur spent most of Saturday’s practice in observation mode, letting offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich call plays during 11-on-11 periods so he could get a wide-angle view of the rookie class.

Among the head coach’s observations?

The group as a whole, which included 13 draft picks, 12 undrafted free-agent signees and 14 tryout players, was “pretty impressive;” tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft, the team’s second- and third-round picks at a position of need, “both look the part;” and new kicker Anders Carlson, who kicked without a knee brace as he works his way back from an ACL tear in college is a “talented guy” with a “big leg.”

And as for 6-foot-5, 272-pound first-round pick Lukas Van Ness? The edge rusher from Iowa was as advertised, LaFleur said.

“He’s big. He’s fast. He’s explosive,” LaFleur said. “Again, another young player who his best football will be in front of him. He’s got a lot to learn, but you can tell he’s got the heart, he’s got the drive. We’re going to push him each and every day to try to get him there as fast as humanly possible. I think he’s going to be a fun guy to work with.”

Football without borders

Also taking part in the practices was Nigerian defensive lineman Kenneth Odumegwu, who was allocated to the Packers as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, a league initiative that began in 2017.

Odumegwu, who attended Anambra State in Nigeria, played basketball before he converted to football, having attended ex-NFL defensive lineman Osi Umenyiora’s NFL Africa Touchdown Camp in Accra, Ghana, where he was named defensive Most Valuable Player.

During a 10-minute Q&A session with reporters before practice, the physically impressive 6-foot-6, 259-pound Odumegwu admitted he has a lot of learning to do about American football, having never played in an organized game yet.

“Football is a brand new sport to me, to be honest,” said Odumegwu, who is eligible to spend the entire 2023 season as an additional, 17th member of the Packers’ practice squad. “I try to remind myself every time I was here for a reason. Things don’t just happen.”

LaFleur smiled when asked how far Odumegwu has to go, saying in part, “He’s a ball of clay. We’ve got to mold him. (But) he’s an impressive looking guy. He definitely has the size, and just in limited interaction with him, he seems pretty intelligent, pretty eager. But there’s going to be a lot of work on front of him. But it is a cool thing.”

A Lewis return?

While ex-Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is bringing many of his favorites to the New York Jets — and veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis is perhaps next — LaFleur made it clear Saturday that he’d like to have the soon-to-be 39-year-old tight end back in Green Bay for an 18th NFL season and sixth with the Packers.

Not only does LaFleur love Lewis, but he believes Lewis can still play and would be a great mentor to Musgrave, Kraft and the team’s other young players.

“You guys know how I feel about Marcedes,” LaFleur said. “These guys learn more sometimes from some of the players than they do from us as coaches because they can give ‘em little nuggets (of wisdom). ... Anytime you got a veteran guy like that that’s played for as long as he’s played at such a high level, I think it would be beneficial for everybody.”