GREEN BAY — During the past two games, Aaron Rodgers’ left knee has reminded him a few times that he’s still not quite himself out there.
But entering Sunday’s game against Buffalo — his third since injuring the knee in the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against Chicago — the Green Bay Packers quarterback has a better feel for what he can and can’t do and knows the consequences of pressing his luck with an injury, whether it’s his knee now, his right calf in 2014 or his right/throwing shoulder in 2008.
“Pain is a consequence,” Rodgers explained. “When the adrenaline’s going, whether it’s a calf or a knee or a shoulder, you can forget about it in the moment. But sometimes you forget about it too much and it comes up and grabs you when you’re running and thinking you’re fine. But that’s part of dealing with an injury and hopefully at some point this season that goes away.
“I was moving a little better last week than the previous couple of weeks. So I’m just trying to do a little things in the pocket, extend plays when nobody’s open. It’s three weeks now, 2½ games of dealing with this, so I feel good about my movement. I’m getting better.”
While probably still well short of 100 percent, Rodgers was able to practice on Thursday, the first time he’d been able to take part in a midweek practice since the injury. He’s expected to practice again on Saturday and start, as usual, against the Bills, Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. McCarthy said Friday that Rodgers “got everything accomplished” that the coaches wanted him to during Thursday’s session.
“It’s obviously big to have him (practicing). He threw the ball, not surprisingly, exceptionally well,” Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin said. “He’s got a good grasp of the game plan, as he always does. It was good to have him out there, there’s no doubt about it.
“We all know the guy, obviously, is an outstanding competitor, whether it’s a competitive period (during practice) or just him being him.”
For his part, Rodgers admitted that not practicing has made it harder to be on the same page with his receivers than normal, but that he doesn’t think it’s hurt the offense. That said, he was happy to be able to do more on Thursday.
Health watch
McCarthy did not strike an encouraging chord about wide receiver Randall Cobb, who was added to the team’s injury report after practice Thursday with a hamstring injury and who was officially listed as questionable Friday.
“We’ll see,” McCarthy said of Cobb’s availability. “It’s unfortunate, but we’ll see how it goes.”
McCarthy stopped short of ruling out starting right guard Justin McCray (shoulder), but veteran Byron Bell is expected to start in his place. McCray is listed as doubtful.
“Byron’s played a lot of football. He’s looked good this week. So, we have great confidence in him,” McCarthy said. “We’ll see where McCray is (on Saturday), but I’m ready to go with Byron.”
Meanwhile, the Packers listed cornerback Kevin King (groin) and outside linebacker Nick Perry (concussion) as questionable. Had the team practiced Friday, Perry would have taken part in a limited fashion, meaning he’s close to clearing the concussion protocol.
“They’re both making progress,” McCarthy said. “I know (Perry) is feeling good. I know Kevin’s chomping at the bit. So we’ll see how it goes.”
Right tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) and tight end Jimmy Graham (knee) were removed from the injury report and will play.
Jonesing for action
Second-year safety Josh Jones, who played in all 16 games as a rookie last season and logged more than 700 snaps on defense, has yet to play this year because of an ankle injury he said lingered throughout camp. He’s hoping that changes Sunday, although he is officially listed as questionable.
“I feel good,” Jones said. “We’ll just see how the rest of the week goes and go from there.”
While McCarthy backed safety Kentrell Brice despite back-to-back weeks giving up big pass plays, Jones would be an option if the coaches felt a change was needed. But for his part, Jones just wants to be back on the field in some capacity.
“(Watching) is hard. I think it’s one of the hardest things to go through — especially when you’re a competitor and you’ve been doing this since grade school,” Jones said. “I’d never missed a game — like, ever. Ever. Little League, ever. I broke both my fingers and I still played the next week. So it’s hard.”
Keeping up with the Joneses
Speaking of a Jones looking to play more, Rodgers had effusive praise this week for running back Aaron Jones, who returned from a two-game NFL suspension last week. Rodgers made it clear he loves the explosive dynamic he brings to the offense. Rodgers compared Jones to Ryan Grant, a two-time 1,200-yard rusher for the team in 2008 and 2009. Rodgers also suggested getting fellow backs Ty Montgomery and Jamaal Williams more touches, too.
“When you bring ‘33’ back on the field, you kind of forget when he’s out the kind of dynamic abilities he can bring to a game with his running style. He’s a different type of runner than we’ve had here,” Rodgers said. “He’s very similar to Ryan Grant, I think, who we had for years with his slashing style. He’s probably a little more elusive in the open field than Ryan was and maybe slightly greater top-end speed. We’ve got to find ways to get him the ball.
“And then what Ty’s doing out of the backfield, we’ve got to keep expanding his role, and then Jamaal has proven he’s a three-down back. We need to find a way to get those guys in there in their comfort zones and give them more opportunities. Hopefully that can set up some of the downfield play-action stuff.”
