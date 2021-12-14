Packers Notes: Offensive line woes adding up

GREEN BAY — As bad as Billy Turner’s left knee injury looked in real time during Sunday night’s win over the Chicago Bears, the Green Bay Packers are hoping their veteran right tackle’s season won’t be over because of it.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday afternoon that Turner was still undergoing tests but that the team might have avoided the worst-case scenario of losing Turner for the rest of the year.

“We’re still kind of going through the evaluation process, but certainly we’re hopeful for that,” LaFleur said of Turner’s injury not being season-ending. Asked what the best-case scenario would be for Turner, LaFleur replied, “I’m not even ready to comment on that yet because we’re still going through the evaluation.”

The Packers have already lost Pro Bowl left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins to a torn ACL in his left knee, suffered Nov. 21 at Minnesota, and center Josh Myers, who suffered an undisclosed knee injury Oct. 17 at Chicago and has not played since.

On top of that, the Packers still haven’t gotten five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari back this season after he tore the ACL in his left knee during a New Year’s Eve day practice late last season.

When Turner left the game with 3 minutes, 11 seconds left in the first half of what would end up being a 45-30 Packers victory, the team was down to just one of its preferred offensive linemen: Right guard Royce Newman, a rookie fourth-round pick who LaFleur said Monday had his best game of the season against the Bears.

Without Turner, the Packers went to veteran Dennis Kelly, a 17-game starter for Tennessee last season who signed with the Packers in training camp but hadn’t played a single regular-season offensive snap before Sunday night. Turner had not missed an offensive snap this season before his injury against the Bears and was having arguably the best season of his three years in Green Bay, having been able to stay put at right tackle all year after moving up and down the line last season amid the line’s previous injury epidemic.

Kelly is expected to start next Sunday at Baltimore if Turner can’t go. With Yosh Nijman starting at left tackle with Bakhtiari and Jenkins out, the Packers’ next option at tackle would be Ben Braden, LaFleur said.

“I love Dennis. I think he’s got a real steady personality and he’s a pro’s pro, so I was happy to have him out there,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the game. “It felt like he did a really nice job. It’s tough to go the entire season and not play and then, boom, you’re thrust into a game, an important situation.”

LaFleur reiterated that he hopes to have Bakhtiari, who began practicing on Oct. 20 and was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Nov. 10 before needing an arthroscopic “clean-up” surgery late last month, will practice on Wednesday. But he wouldn’t say how much practice time Bakhtiari will need in order to be cleared to play in games.

“Every individual’s a little bit different. It’s just one of those things that we’re going to take it a day at a time and when he’s ready to go, he will be out there,” LaFleur said. “Because there’s nobody that wants to be out there more than Dave.”

Toe troubles

LaFleur said he hadn’t talked to Rodgers yet on Monday to find out just how much worse the quarterback had made his fractured left pinkie toe, but based on what Rodgers said after the game Sunday night, it’s hard to see him practicing this week before facing the Ravens. Rodgers did take part in last Friday’s practice, which was just his second practice since returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list before the team’s Nov. 14 win over Seattle.

“It feels worse. I don’t know what kind of setback that I had tonight, but we’ll look at it (on Monday),” Rodgers said after the game. “(It) definitely took a step back tonight.”

Thoughtful gesture

LaFleur said it was Rodgers’ idea not to take the final two kneel-down snaps at the end of Sunday night’s win so Benkert, who had never dressed for a game in his four seasons in the NFL, could finally get into the box score.

“Aaron came up to me right before that, just wanted to make sure (I knew) because it was a special occasion,” LaFleur said. “He’s like, ‘Hey, let’s let Kurt take the victory snaps,’ and I said, ‘Absolutely.’ It’s a well-deserved honor. He works really hard and he’s been a really great contribution to that quarterback room.”

With No. 2 quarterback Jordan Love set to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Packers released quarterback Danny Etling from the practice squad. Etling was signed last week with Love unavailable, Rodgers limited in practice and Benkert having been elevated to the active roster in advance of Sunday night’s game. Benkert reverts back to the practice squad having been a COVID-19 elevation and is not subject to clearing waivers.

Even so, the game marked the first time Benkert had been in uniform for a game since starting at quarterback for the University of Virginia in the 2017 Military Bowl, which the Cavaliers lost to Navy, 49-7. That game had come 1,445 days before Sunday night’s win over the Bears.

“I was like, ‘Dang, it’s been a while,’” Benkert said on Friday. “I really had to look. ‘How long have I been in the league?’ When I put it into days, I was like, ‘Dang, that’s quite some time.’ But you look at it week to week and you get lost in how much time has really passed.”

