Packers notes for July 30

GREEN BAY — Roughly an hour before hearing the Ray Nitschke Field crowd ooooh and ahhh at Romeo Doubs’ leaping red-zone touchdown catch at practice, Matt LaFleur stood at the podium inside the Lambeau Field auditorium and did his best to temper expectations for the rookie fourth-round pick.

Good luck with that, Coach.

In his daily pre-practice press briefing, the Green Bay Packers head coach emphasized that his team had completed merely one practice, and while Doubs had made several nice plays during that first practice — including an attention-grabbing snare of an underthrown Danny Etling pass along the left sideline against tight coverage by Kabion Ento — no one should get too enamored with what he’d done so far.

“Anybody can do something one day. It's how consistently can you do it and can you make those incremental improvements,” LaFleur said. “That's what we're really looking for.”

That’s certainly true, but the Packers offense is also very much looking for playmakers. And with veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins (non-football injury list) and second-round pick Christian Watson, who was selected 98 picks before Doubs, sidelined after knee surgery, Doubs has definitely made plays through two days of camp.

It’s up to him to sustain it through two more practices this week, through padded practices which begin next week, through preseason games and into the regular season, but his hot start sure beats the alternative.

Not that Doubs was getting carried away, either.

“I understand that celebrating is important. I just make sure I try to focus on the next play. That's my biggest thing,” said Doubs, who added a second touchdown catch later in the red-zone period. “You can have a great play, next play could be bad. Emotions can change, so that's why I try to make sure I stay flat-lined.

“Today was just another great day of practice. Just being myself, I make sure that I try to be as humble as I possibly can. Just stay consistent, just focus on the little things, so if I can continue to improve.”

Thursday’s first touchdown catch was beautiful, though, by any measure — and it came on a pass thrown by four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who keeps mental notes of such plays as young receivers work to earn not only opportunities but his trust.

Lined up on the right side of the formation against cornerback Eric Stokes, the team’s first-round pick a year ago, Doubs got a clean release off the line of scrimmage and broke free near the back of the end zone. Rodgers threw the ball while Stokes’ back was still turned, and Doubs went up over him and plucked the ball for the TD.

“First of all, I should’ve gotten hands on him from the start. But I didn’t, and he made a hell of a catch,” a smiling Stokes said, shaking his head. “Go ahead and give him kudos and tell him, ‘I’ll get you next time.’

“We know for a fact that 50/50 balls, he’s good at going up and high-pointing and finishing catches. You’ve got to know he’s a hell of a player and you’ve got to make sure you’re on your Ps and Qs with him.”

Watson on the mend

While Doubs has had two strong days, Watson has been relegated to spectator after he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery after OTAs after experiencing pain and discomfort throughout the offseason program.

“I’ve got to keep a positive mindset instead of looking at the negatives. I’ve got to keep on pushing and obviously just control what I can control,” Watson said. “There’s definitely no jealousy or anything when it comes to that. I mean, shoot, I love seeing (the other receivers) out there balling. Even if I was out there and I was making plays myself, I want to see everybody else making plays as well.”

Watson opted for surgery after consulting his agent and the Packers’ medical staff. They discussed pushing through the pain and holding off on surgery until after his rookie season, but given that the 23-year-old Watson has his whole career ahead of him, the smart play was to do surgery right away, he said.

“It’s definitely a relief. It wasn’t anything major’ it’s really just something that would be more beneficial to get taken care of, in the long term and the short term,” Watson said. “I’m definitely feeling better and better each day.

“But, it’s definitely frustrating within myself not being able to go out there. Obviously, I feel like to myself I have a lot to prove. But I’m happy with the decision that we made and I definitely think it was beneficial for me.”

Both LaFleur and Rodgers acknowledged this week that Watson’s absence, which could last a few weeks and might cost him the entire preseason, isn’t ideal and will require him to play catch-up once he’s medically cleared.

“Obviously Christian not being out there, whenever he comes back we’ll have to get him up to speed,” Rodgers said.

Asked if he can get Watson up to speed, LaFleur replied, “Yeah, I think that’s going to be a challenge. No question. Because there’s nothing like reps, especially full speed reps. Christian’s been pretty impressive in terms of how fast he was able to pick everything up in the offseason ... But there’s still nothing like those game reps, whether it’s preseason reps or practice reps. So, it will be a process. That’s all I can say.”

That said, general manager Brian Gutekunst said the team planned to take a cautious approach.

“We’re not going to put any timelines on it. He’s a young player. When we invest what we invested in Christian, we’re obviously looking out for the long term. We always do,” Gutekunst said. “He’s a young player who’s got a big career ahead of him, so we want to make sure we protect that. It’ll be how he responds through the rehab. As soon as he’s ready, we’ll get him out there.”

With Watkins, Watson and Malik Taylor not practicing at receiver, Gutekunst continued tinkering with the roster, adding wide receiver Ishmael Hyman, who spent time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ and Carolina Panthers’ practice squads but has also played in the AAF and USFL pro leagues. With the USFL’s Michigan Panthers this spring, he had 15 receptions for 158 yards (10.5 avg.) and two touchdowns.