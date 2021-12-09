Packers Notes: A roster on the mend

GREEN BAY — Jaire Alexander was back at practice Wednesday. Sort of.

The Green Bay Packers second-team All-Pro cornerback, out since suffering a shoulder injury during the team’s Oct. 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, went through some limited individual drills during the portion of practice open to reporters at Clarke Hinkle Field, but head coach Matt LaFleur indicated before practice that Alexander wouldn’t be doing much more on Wednesday anyway.

With Alexander returning to practice, it opens a 21-day window for the Packers to activate him off of injured reserve and onto the active roster. Alexander has been on injured reserve since hurting his shoulder when he went low to make a tackle on Steelers running back Najee Harris during the third quarter of the Packers’ 27-17 win over the Steelers at Lambeau Field.

But the Packers’ other two injured All-Pros, left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back), remained out of practice. Bakhtiari is on the active roster but underwent an arthroscopic “clean-up” procedure on his left knee, which he originally tore the ACL in during a Dec. 31 practice last season, while Smith is on injured reserve after playing only 18 snaps in the Sept. 12 regular-season opening loss to the New Orleans Saints.

“Again, we’ll take it day by day with all those guys and we’ll see where we’re at at the end of the week,” LaFleur said. “Trust me, they want to get out there as bad as anybody.”

Meanwhile, wide receiver Randall Cobb, who left the Packers’ Nov. 28 pre-bye victory over the Los Angeles Rams with what was described as a groin injury at the time, did not practice and was listed on the injury report as having a “core” injury. Such core muscle injuries often require surgery — the injuries had previously been called sports hernias—but it’s unclear whether Cobb’s injury is significant enough to warrant surgery or if he may have had such a surgery during the bye week.

Wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring), cornerback Kevin King (hip, knee) and wide receiver/kickoff returner Malik Taylor (abdomen) were limited in practice. Adams had been playing through a shoulder injury in recent weeks, while King and Taylor haven’t played of late. King’s last game was Nov. 21 at Minnesota; Taylor has been out since suffering his injury Nov. 14 against Seattle.

“It’s good to see one of your key players back on the field, jersey back on, helmet on,” Adams said of Alexander’s return to action. “I’m not sure exactly when or what his operation is right now, but it’s just good to see him out there bringing that vibrant attitude back to it. … I’m excited that he’s back on the field with us.”

Jones: Walter Payton nomination ‘means everything to me’

Running back Aaron Jones knows his father, Alvin Jones Sr., who died in April at age 57, is looking down on him and beaming with pride after the son was selected Tuesday as the Packers’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee. He knows this because the two talked about the award before his father’s sudden passing.

“It means everything to me," Jones of the nomination after practice Wednesday. “Just to be mentioned in the same sentence as some of these guys who are nominated or some of these guys who have won before is a huge honor.”

Jones and his twin brother, Alvin Jr., established the A&A All The Way Foundation, which gives back to youth via charitable giving, with the help of their dad several years ago. But Jones’ community work reaches far beyond that to include his and Alvin's Jones Brothers Youth Skills Camp in their hometown of El Paso, Texas; his partnership with Cousins Subs for the "Yards for Shoes" campaign, with a pair of shoes being donated to a child in need for every rushing yard Jones gains (currently 564); and his involvement with military causes, having grown up with both his parents in the armed forces.

“(The nomination recognizes) all the hard work that I put in — but not just me,” Jones said. “It’s more my family and my dad. His work didn’t go in vain. Before we had any sponsors or anything like that, he was putting his money in and making sure that we could still give back and things like that. I remember our first camp, he paid. We made it free for the kids but he paid out of pocket.”

While Adams doesn’t have an official vote for the award, he was happy to campaign on behalf of his teammate and friend Wednesday.

“I think this award was truly made for a guy like him. One of the most selfless people that I’ve ever met,” Adams said. “There’s nobody in the league more deserving than him for this, especially with everything he’s gone through with his family over this offseason. You might as well etch his name in it for me. I don’t know how it’ll play out, but he wins the award for me, for sure.”

