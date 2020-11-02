Packers Notebook: When is a flag not a flag? When it’s picked up and waved off

“We didn’t handle the elements as well as we have in years past. It was obviously cold and windy,” Rodgers said. “I don’t know if we played with the same type of energy that we needed to, either. We had fans the last two weeks, no fans this week. I don’t know if that had something to do with it, but I didn’t feel like we played with a lot of energy today.”

Hail Mary scrubbed

The game ended when Rodgers was hit from behind by Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum, forcing a fumble that linebacker Eric Wilson recovered. Rodgers was raring back to throw a Hail Mary from the Minnesota 41-yard line to the end zone to Adams. With a history of successful Hail Mary throws, Rodgers was regretting not having a chance to at least let it rip to Adams, who finished the day with seven receptions for 53 yards and three touchdowns on 12 targets.

“On the last play I was trying to get to a spot, a clean spot, to try to throw it,” Rodgers explained. “I was going to Davante, obviously he had three touchdowns today. It was basically him and (Vikings safety) Harrison (Smith) on the back side. (I) had a lot of people on the right side of the field. I heard right at the last second ‘Look out!’ but I felt like I was clean.”

Extra points

The Packers played without left tackle David Bakhtiari, who missed his second straight game with a chest injury despite practicing on a limited basis throughout the week. Billy Turner again started at left tackle for Bakhtiari, while ex-University of Wisconsin standout Ricky Wagner manned Turner’s usual right tackle spot. … Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler suffered a neck injury late in the first quarter and was immobilized on a backboard before leaving the field on a gurney to be taken to an area hospital. Dantzler had full movement in his extremities and was set to travel back to Minnesota with the team after the game, however. … Cornerback Jaire Alexander matched up with Vikings talented rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson — at least when Jefferson wasn’t lining up in the slot — and helped hold Jefferson to three catches for 26 yards on four targets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0