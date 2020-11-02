Packers Notebook: When is a flag not a flag? When it’s picked up and waved off

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur put his head down and pondered his answer. Not wanting to get fined but wanting to express his exasperation, the Green Bay Packers head coach gathered himself and chose his words carefully.
Would the outcome of his team’s 28-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings been different had referee Alex Kemp’s crew not picked up a fourth-down defensive pass interference penalty thrown by field judge Terry Brown with 8 minutes, 15 seconds left in the game? Maybe, maybe not.
But the fact that Brown threw the flag on Vikings safety Anthony Harris for interfering with Packers tight end Robert Tonyan — and then the flag was waved off after Vikings coach Mike Zimmer’s irate response on the sideline — bothered both LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who’d thrown the pass.
“I don’t even know what to say to that. The explanation I got was that they talked about it, they said it wasn’t pass interference,” LaFleur finally said. “I’ve got to go back and look at it. It sure looked when I was out there like it was PI, but I haven’t seen many replays. So, I really don’t know.”
Rodgers, meanwhile, was convinced Zimmer’s apoplectic response factored into the decision. Rodgers even hypothesized — without evidence — that the crew might’ve heard from the NFL’s officiating headquarters in New York about the call.
“Look, they’re human. I don’t know how (Zimmer’s reaction) doesn’t affect them,” Rodgers said. “I know there’s times where — they probably won’t admit it — but New York is looking at some of these plays and telling them whether or not it was pass interference. Or whatever the penalty is.
“From my vantage point, it wasn’t even close.”
Trailing 28-14 at the time, the play had been a fourth-and-9 from the Vikings’ 32-yard line. Instead of the Packers having first-and-10 at the Minnesota 15, the Vikings took over. While Minnesota went three-and-out and punted, the Packers got the ball back at their own 26-yard line with 5:47 to go. Rodgers did direct a touchdown drive to cut it to 28-22 with 2:42 left, but they never got over the hump.
Speaking on the FOX Sports telecast, analyst Dean Blandino, who is a former NFL vice president of officiating, said he didn’t understand why flag was picked up.
“I’m very surprised. It looked like a penalty to me,” Blandino said. “(Harris was) not playing the ball, he’s got the left arm wrapped around (Tonyan’s) body, and then with the right arm, actually makes contact with the receiver’s hands clearly before ball arrives. To me, that’s clearly pass interference and the flag has to stay down there.”
Let’s make a deal?
Rodgers had no interest in publicly calling for general manager Brian Gutekunst to go after a wide receiver before Tuesday’s trade deadline — but he didn’t exactly say that he wouldn’t welcome such a move, either. Rodgers instead pleaded the fifth and pointed out that the last time he pushed for the team to do something at wide receiver — keep former UW-Whitewater star Jake Kumerow at the final roster cutdown of training camp — Gutekunst cut Kumerow, who is now on Buffalo Bills’ practice squad.
“It’s not a bad question, but it’s not one I can answer,” Rodgers said. “We’ve had many conversations about this type of thing over the years. I truly understand my role. I’m not going to stump for anybody. Last time I stumped for a player, he ended up going to Buffalo.”
None of the Packers wide receiver other than Davante Adams — Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown, Darrius Shepherd or Malik Taylor — had more than one reception on Sunday, and usual No. 2 receiver Allen Lazard is still on injured reserve following core muscle surgery. The Packers reportedly offered the Houston Texans a fourth-round pick for wide receiver Will Fuller last week but were rebuffed.
“I like the guys that we have. We need more production, more consistency at times, but I like the guys that we’ve got,” Rodgers said. “But we’ve got to be more consistent across the board, I think, at times.”
Flag day
The Packers finished the day with a season high in penalties (nine) and penalty yardage (85), including five holding calls that matched in one game their season total through six games.
“There is never much margin for error in this league, period. (Especially) when you set yourself back and you have too many penalties,” LaFleur said. “We knew this was a crew that was higher in terms of how many penalties they threw, and we’ve got to make sure that we can control everything in our power to make sure we don’t put ourselves in position to get those penalties.
“Certainly there were a lot of penalties today that ultimately cost us points on offense and on defense. We cannot put ourselves in those positions, because if you do, this is what happens. You get beat.”
Winds of change
LaFleur said his decisions to go for it several times on fourth down — even when it wasn’t short yardage — were influenced more by the windy conditions than Mason Crosby’s sore left (plant) calf and back, which had the veteran kicker listed as questionable for the game. Punter JK Scott handled the kickoff duties to reduce the wear and tear on Crosby, who made all three 33-yard extra points he attempted.
Rodgers, meanwhile, said he didn’t think the Packers handled the less-than-ideal weather conditions as well as they should have, and also felt like the team missed having a small crowd at the game. There were fans at the Packers’ previous two road games — at Tampa Bay and at Houston — but the Packers haven’t yet opened Lambeau Field to small, socially-distanced crowds.
“We didn’t handle the elements as well as we have in years past. It was obviously cold and windy,” Rodgers said. “I don’t know if we played with the same type of energy that we needed to, either. We had fans the last two weeks, no fans this week. I don’t know if that had something to do with it, but I didn’t feel like we played with a lot of energy today.”
Hail Mary scrubbed
The game ended when Rodgers was hit from behind by Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum, forcing a fumble that linebacker Eric Wilson recovered. Rodgers was raring back to throw a Hail Mary from the Minnesota 41-yard line to the end zone to Adams. With a history of successful Hail Mary throws, Rodgers was regretting not having a chance to at least let it rip to Adams, who finished the day with seven receptions for 53 yards and three touchdowns on 12 targets.
“On the last play I was trying to get to a spot, a clean spot, to try to throw it,” Rodgers explained. “I was going to Davante, obviously he had three touchdowns today. It was basically him and (Vikings safety) Harrison (Smith) on the back side. (I) had a lot of people on the right side of the field. I heard right at the last second ‘Look out!’ but I felt like I was clean.”
Extra points
The Packers played without left tackle David Bakhtiari, who missed his second straight game with a chest injury despite practicing on a limited basis throughout the week. Billy Turner again started at left tackle for Bakhtiari, while ex-University of Wisconsin standout Ricky Wagner manned Turner’s usual right tackle spot. … Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler suffered a neck injury late in the first quarter and was immobilized on a backboard before leaving the field on a gurney to be taken to an area hospital. Dantzler had full movement in his extremities and was set to travel back to Minnesota with the team after the game, however. … Cornerback Jaire Alexander matched up with Vikings talented rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson — at least when Jefferson wasn’t lining up in the slot — and helped hold Jefferson to three catches for 26 yards on four targets.
