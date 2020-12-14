Packers Notebook: Valdes-Scantling delivers in win over Detroit TUES

“To be able to overcome a lack of targets and not really playing the way you want to play and everything that comes with that, I take my hat off to him. It’s not easy,” No. 1 receiver Davante Adams said. “Even for me, not seeing any targets for basically the whole second half until the end of the game, it’s tough making plays when you’re not getting your hands on the ball. Even within one game, it can be tough. So I’ve got a lot of respect to the man for coming out and just catching the ball the way he did.”

Added head coach Matt LaFleur: “Just the stress he can put on a defense in terms of his ability to stretch the field, there’s a lot of plays where you guys might not see it, but he’s the assist man. He’ll get guys wide open because people are scared of his speed. And there’s a lot of plays where he’s digging out, making the touchdown block on a run.

“He’s done so much for this football team. He’s just one of many guys that own their role and take pride in their role whether ball is coming to him or not.”

Tonyan delivers