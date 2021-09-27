Packers Notebook: Unproven Yosh Nijman in XX-XX loss to/win over 49ers

Stokes was called for a pass interference penalty in the end zone on a third-and-goal play in the final seconds of the first half, and the 49ers ended up getting a touchdown on the final play of the half on a 1-yard Trey Lance quarterback keeper run around left tackle as the clock struck 0:00.

Extra points

The 49ers’ last-second touchdown just before halftime was set up by a 68-yard kickoff return by Trenton Cannon after the Packers took a 17-0 lead on a 3-yard Jones touchdown run. … Rodgers was furious with Myers when he snapped the ball early on a fourth-down play near the goal line when LaFleur decided to go for it and Myers snapped the ball early. The snap narrowly missed or grazed wide receiver Randall Cobb, who was passing by in motion and threw his hands up as he avoided the snap. … A week after lamenting missing Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a pair of open deep balls, Rodgers hit him for a 47-yard first-half gain. … The Packers lost inside linebacker Krys Barnes to an apparent concussion during the first half and replaced him with Ty Summers. … Tight end Josiah Deguara, who suffered a concussion in the opener, returned to action and caught a 4-yard pass from Rodgers. The offense needed Deguara to return after losing tight end Dominique Dafney, who was set to play significant snaps in a fullback/H-back role against the 49ers but was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury on Friday.