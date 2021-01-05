Packers Notebook: Team hoping weather will maximize their home-field edge WEDS

The Green Bay Packers did everything they could in the regular season to boost their chances of reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in a decade.

Now they’re hoping for some cooperation from Mother Nature.

The Packers (13-3) wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round playoff bye with a 35-16 road victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Knowing they’re two home playoff wins away from a Super Bowl berth, the Packers want freezing temperatures at Lambeau Field

They want a repeat of the snowy conditions that marked their regular-season home finale, a 40-14 rout of the AFC South champion Tennessee Titans.

“People play different, people act different, they talk different, everything (is different) coming through Lambeau,” wide receiver Davante Adams said. “It is what it is. You can come in and try to bark and be barefoot pregame, shirt off and do whatever you want to do, but at the end of the day it’s a beast playing in that snow. It’s a beast playing in that weather, and just being in that environment, it takes people’s confidence away.”

The Packers clinched the No. 1 seed by showing their ability to adapt.