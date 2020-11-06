Packers Notebook: Team happily welcomes back Aaron Jones

If Matt LaFleur was thinking about easing Aaron Jones back into the Green Bay Packers offense on Thursday night, the Packers head coach and offensive play-caller clearly changed his mind once his No. 1 running back was back on the field.
After playing two games without Jones because of a calf injury, the Packers wasted no time getting Jones back in the swing of things, going to him on six of their first eight offensive plays during their 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers Thursday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
“We had a pretty good idea this week that he was going to be able to go,” LaFleur explained after Jones returned to action with 20 total touches for 79 yards from scrimmage — 15 carries for 58 yards and five receptions for 21 yards. “Anytime you’re dealing with something muscular, you never want to totally commit to that because you never know how that’s going to feel.
“But he woke up this morning, said he felt great. We put him through a little pre-game routine, said he felt great. So we went with what we thought was best.”
Jones caught two passes for 20 yards and ran twice for 17 yards on the Packers’ opening possession, which ended in quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ 36-yard touchdown to Davante Adams.
On the ensuing drive, Jones carried on the first two offensive snaps and gained 11 yards. Rodgers took to the air on the next four plays and the drive ended in a JK Scott punt.
Jones then had four carries for 22 yards and a reception that lost 4 yards on the Packers’ next scoring drive, which culminated in a 1-yard Marcedes Lewis touchdown catch that made it 14-3.
Jones, who had racked up 389 rushing yards, 161 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns in the Packers’ first five games, didn’t play in the Packers’ Oct. 25 win at Houston after feeling discomfort in his calf at practice a few days earlier.
He also didn’t play in last Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and with the short week, it seemed as if the odds were against Jones’ return. Instead, LaFleur gave him until 90 minutes before kickoff to prove he was good to go, and the Packers’ medical staff gave him the green light.
“Obviously we had a jolt tonight having ‘33’ back,” Rodgers said. “He’s a dynamic guy, he had a couple plays the first drive that were special. It was fun seeing him out there. But we had a lot of contributions from other guys tonight.”
The Packers needed Jones because No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he was determined to be a high-risk close contact of No. 3 running back AJ Dillon, whose positive test for COVID-19 on Monday put the Packers into the NFL’s intensive protocols.
Even so, Jones seemed likely to be given a less-than-full workload, with returner/running back/wide receiverTyler Ervin and practice-squad call-up Dexter Williams set to handle many of the carries.
The Packers lost Dexter Williams to a knee injury late in the first half, leaving them with only Ervin and Jones at running back. Having built a 28-point third-quarter lead, LaFleur admitted that he played Jones more than he would have preferred during the second half because he only had Ervin and tight end/fullback John Lovett available.
Ervin, who splits his meeting time between the receivers room and the running back room, finished the night having carried eight times for 24 yards and caught four passes for 48 yards.
“I’ll tell you what, it definitely speaks to the versatility of Tyler Ervin,” LaFleur said. “To be able to play wide receiver and to be, shoot, a returner as well as a running back … I thought his value to this team is very, very significant.”
Health watch
Not only did the Packers lose Dexter Williams, but they also lost two starters on defense — No. 1 cornerback Jaire Alexander and starting inside linebacker Krys Barnes — and had to reshuffle their offensive line yet again when right tackle Rick Wagner sustained a first-half knee injury and missed the second half.
Alexander suffered a concussion while tackling 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon on a running play near the sideline, where Alexander and McKinnon collided helmet-to-helmet.
With cornerback Kevin King missing his fourth straight game with a quadriceps injury, the Packers started Josh Jackson in King’s spot. When Alexander departed, slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan moved outside to replace him, while Ka’dar Hollman came in as the third cornerback in the nickel because safeties Will Redmond and Vernon Scott were both inactive because of shoulder injuries sustained on Sunday against the Vikings.
Barnes, who was already playing with shoulder and biceps injuries, suffered a calf injury during the first half and was replaced by backup Ty Summers.
The Packers were already without Christian Kirksey, their veteran starter at inside linebacker who suffered a pectoral muscle injury in the team’s Sept. 27 game at New Orleans, and rookie Kamal Martin, who missed the game because he was determined to be a high-risk close contact of Dillon’s and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Without Kirksey, Martin and Barnes, the Packers were down to Summers and Oren Burks at inside linebacker during the second half.
With franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari missing his third straight game with a chest injury, the Packers started Billy Turner at left tackle once again and started Wagner in Turner’s usual right tackle spot.
When Wagner went down, the Packers moved left guard Elgton Jenkins to left tackle, moved Turner back to his usual right tackle spot and brought rookie Jon Runyan off the bench to play left guard. Jenkins played a third position when he finished the game at center in relief of veteran Corey Linsley while backup quarterback Tim Boyle mopped up for Rodgers.
Asked where his team would be without so many versatile linemen who can move from position to position, LaFleur replied, “I think we’d be in rough shape. The versatility of those linemen ... Shoot, Elgton played three positions tonight. That is unheard of in this league. For him to play left guard, left tackle and then go in at center at the end of the game, I think that’s pretty special.
“I think that’s a big-time credit to that whole room but to (offensive line coach) Adam Stenavich and (assistant line coach) Luke Butkus, for their ability to prepare those guys. They don’t blink.”
MVS bounces back
Rodgers has long said that wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s biggest issue was his lack of self-confidence. Perhaps what happened Thursday night will finally alter that.
After dropping an easy pass on a crossing pattern on third down that forced the Packers to punt early in the second quarter — his fifth drop of the season — Valdes-Scantling responded with a pair of touchdown catches — a 52-yarder that gave the Packers a 21-3 lead with less than 2 minutes to go until halftime, and a 1-yarder midway through the third quarter to push the lead to 28-3. Those two TDs were Valdes-Scantling’s only catches of the night.
“I do have a lot of faith and trust in him. I’ve seen him grow as a player,” Rodgers said. “I’m sure it’s tough to not get the kind of numbers and targets that you want from week to week, but it’s happened to guys over the years that kind of have some ups and downs as far as targets. The guys that stick around are the guys that can stay focused and push through the adversity and any frustration that might come up.
“I’m proud of Marquez. He’s done a really nice job for us of just staying focused and staying confident. I didn’t see his head drop. Actually, after he dropped the ball, I was talking to him about another play I’d seen on the (Microsoft Surface) pad. It wasn’t even something where I feel like I needed to go over and talk to him about.”
Said LaFleur: “That was obviously a significant drop. It’s third down and we weren’t able to convert. But to see somebody be resilient and be tough minded, that’s what we’re looking for on this football team. We want resilient guys, and it’s always fun to see a guy come through.”
On the list
Linebacker Krys Barnes and reserve quarterback Jordan Love were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.
The list is for a player who has tested positive or has been in close contact with an infected person.
