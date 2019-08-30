GREEN BAY — Lane Taylor has officially, successfully held off a challenge for his starting job. At least, for now.
The Green Bay Packers veteran left guard was among the players held out of Thursday night’s 27-20 preseason-ending win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field along with the rest of the team’s starters. Also, head coach Matt LaFleur announced during a pre-game radio interview that Taylor had won the job over rookie second-round pick Elgton Jenkins.
“It's going to be a competition throughout the season, but right now Lane Taylor is the starter," LaFleur said.
That means Taylor will get the nod in the regular-season opener Sept. 5 against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
The coaches seemingly did everything they could to give Jenkins a chance to win the job, and he had been slated to start in Canada last week for the team’s third preseason game against the Oakland Raiders in Winnipeg, Manitoba. But LaFleur scratched most of his starters from that game, and opted to sit both Taylor and Jenkins.
The duo had rotated with the No. 1 line in Baltimore on Aug. 15, and in the Aug. 8 preseason opener against Houston, Taylor was the only regular offensive line starter who dressed for and played in that game.
LaFleur hinted earlier in the week that Taylor was in line to keep the starting job, saying, “We feel very fortunate with the group we have upfront. Now hopefully we can stay healthy throughout the course of the season, but those guys have played a lot of games together. We feel like we’ve got a really good young player in Elgton that could work his way in there as well, but we feel lucky with the group that we have.”
Asked earlier in the week to assess what Jenkins and Taylor had done during the competition, offensive line coach Adam Stenavich replied, “(Jenkins) has got all the physical attributes you want in an interior lineman. He has the versatility to play guard and center. So he’s just done a really good job. He’s one of those guys that the moment is not too big for him. you can put him with the first group, and he plays well. He doesn’t panic. So I’ve been impressed with him so far, how he handles things.
“(Taylor’s) background is being a free-agent guy who’s really earned his stripes. So I expected him to respond the right way, and he has. Just one of those things in the NFL that you’re always competing every single day for your job. So he took it in stride and has done a great job.”
The 6-foot-3, 324-pound Taylor may not have the ideal physique for the new outside-zone run-blocking scheme the Packers are now running, but he impressed the coaches and his teammates by not backing down from the challenge or wallowing in self-pity over it.
“You’re not going to go through your career without a little competition. I wasn’t handed a spot or anything. I had to work for it, so it’s all part of my career,” said Taylor, who became a starter in 2016. “They drafted a guy high, so you know they’re going to want to get him in there and play him.
“I don’t think I’m out of this place in this scheme at all. I can fit in any scheme, really. I know I’m a starter and I can play. So I’m not worried about all that. My plan is to be here and keep rolling on into the season.”
