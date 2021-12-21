Packers Notebook: Tackling the spread

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur believes his players have handled the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as any NFL team in the last two years.

Now, the Green Bay Packers head coach is hoping that continues as the NFL alters its protocols to reduce the frequency of testing of vaccinated players while tightening other aspects of their rules.

Inundated by so many positive tests that they were forced to reschedule three weekend games, the NFL has decided that vaccinated players moving forward will only have to be tested if they are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

In essence, that means there will likely be vaccinated players who are positive but are asymptomatic who will be able to play in games because they weren’t required to test weekly, as vaccinated players had been doing until now.

At the same time, the NFL has basically re-instituted last year’s protocols, from requiring masks and social distancing at team facilities regardless of vaccination status and also limiting what players and staff can do on road trips.

For example, the Packers were sequestered at their hotel in Baltimore over the weekend and not allowed to have visitors. On their most recent road trip, Nov. 20-21 at Minnesota, vaccinated players were free to see friends and family, leave the team hotel to go shopping or out to dinner, etc.

Whether the altered rules make the Packers more or less susceptible to positive tests is uncertain, but the team has been one of the more vigilant teams in the league based on positive cases to this point.

Yes, the Packers had to play their Nov. 7 game at Kansas City without reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers after the unvaccinated quarterback tested positive on Nov. 3. But while other teams had outbreaks of a dozen or more players testing positive, the Packers played two weeks ago without backup quarterback Jordan Love and played Sunday without defensive tackle Kenny Clark, both of whom were vaccinated but still contracted the virus.

“You’re always at risk right now. This thing is kind of running rampant throughout the country — certainly it is throughout the NFL,” LaFleur said Monday during his usual day-after-the-game press conference following Sunday’s 31-30 win over the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

“I do think our team has really handled themselves well throughout the last two years. We haven’t had too many cases. I feel like it’s just going to come down to the discipline that we exhibit on a daily basis, trying to not put yourself in position to potentially put yourself at a higher risk.

“I think we’re all at risk for it — how people get it, I’m not smart enough to figure that out — but I’m just going to keep on stressing the importance of everybody being available for these last three weeks of the season, how important that is. Because we know every game is so important. We’ll continue to stress that to our guys.”

According to running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, players have curtailed their off-the-field activities in recent weeks, knowing what’s at stake.

“We do a really good job of trying to keep our stuff in house and not really going out and putting ourselves in situations to be interacting with a bunch of people outside of our facility,” Valdes-Scantling said. “Obviously you can’t control what happens, because obviously we had a COVID case with Kenny, but I think we’ve definitely been on the lower end of the spectrum when it comes to team outbreaks.

“I also think the location that we’re in (is a factor). We’re in a pretty small town where we just kind of go to practice and go home. So we don’t really have too many outside factors. Obviously if we were in Miami or something, it would be a lot higher, but we’re in a small town where we kind of just go to work and go home.”

‘Embarrassing’ mistake

LaFleur was still unhappy Monday with the Ravens’ second-to-last touchdown, when backup quarterback Tyler Huntley scrambled for a 3-yard score when the Packers defense only had 10 men on the field. It appeared the Packers were missing an outside linebacker on the play.

“That’s totally unacceptable. That’s on us as coaches, not being crystal clear with our communication, who was supposed to go in the game,” LaFleur said. “We can’t have that. That’s the kind of stuff that it makes you look silly, (and) it’s embarrassing as a coach.”

Although the Packers haven’t been immune to personnel gaffes this season, those kind of situations have been few and far between under LaFleur, which might explain why he was so bothered by it.

“Those are totally avoidable mistakes, if you just clearly communicate,” LaFleur said. “That starts with me, and then it goes down to our assistant coaches. We’ve got to be better in that regard to not put our team in that position, because that’s the stuff that, like I said, it’s embarrassing. And it can ultimately cost you.”

More special-teams issues

Speaking of mistakes, while Sunday’s game wasn’t the special-teams mistake-a-thon the Packers had against the Chicago Bears the previous week, that unit still had its issues. Most noticeably? Two mistakes on the punt team: Gunner Isaac Yiadom running into the returner on a fair catch, resulting in a 15-yard penalty, and a 5-yard delay-of-game penalty the Packers took late in the fourth quarter when long-snapper Steven Wirtel didn’t send the ball back to punter Corey Bojorquez on time.

“I mean, the bottom line is, we’ve got to snap the ball. It was called for on multiple times in that instance,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got to snap the ball.”

