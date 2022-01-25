Packers Notebook: Overhauling special teams

GREEN BAY — Change is coming to the Green Bay Packers’ special teams, but that’s doesn’t necessarily mean a coordinator change.

That could still happen, of course, given the central role Maurice Drayton’s special-teams units played in the Packers’ season-ending 13-10 NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, whose only touchdown came on a blocked punt and whose own oft-maligned special-teams units blocked a Mason Crosby field-goal attempt at the end of the first half.

But head coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday that he’d spent his day having a full-staff meeting with the coaches at 8 a.m., then had a 9 a.m. team meeting with the players before holding individual exit interviews with players, including with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams. Next up after those player exit interviews will be meetings with all the assistant coaches, including Drayton.

“We’ve got to look at everything, man. We’ve got to look at everything. And if we feel like we can improve in certain areas, then we’ll make tough decisions,” LaFleur said during his end-of-season Q&A session with reporters via Zoom Monday afternoon. “But we’re not even remotely close to getting into that at this point in time.”

The Packers finished dead last in the 32-team NFL in longtime NFL columnist Rick Gosselin’s annual special-teams rankings, which evaluate each team on the basis of their rankings in 23 categories. But the playoff loss was particularly dreadful.

“Critical mistakes at inopportune times,” LaFleur said.

The game had turned with the Packers leading, 10-3, when the Packers’ punt team allowed 49ers defensive lineman Jordan Willis to burst through the line and block punter Corey Bojorquez’s punt. The ball caromed high into the air, and while the Packers’ special teamers couldn’t locate the ball, 49ers Talanoa Hufanga scooped it up and ran it in from 6 yards out to tie the game at 10-10 with 4 minutes, 41 seconds to play in the game.

LaFleur acknowledged that long-snapper Steven Wirtel’s snap to Bojorquez wasn’t a good snap but quickly added that the snap wasn’t the only issue on the block. Willis bowling over Wirtel was also a problem.

“Certainly, (a bad snap) slows down the operation just a tad bit but, there was a lot that went wrong on that play,” LaFleur said. “Again, it’s never one individual’s fault. Certainly, we had a body for a body but (Wirtel) should’ve gotten some help in that situation.”

The 49ers then advanced to the NFC Championship Game on the game’s final play when kicker Robbie Gould drilled a 45-yard field goal as time expired — and the Packers only had 10 players on the field for it. LaFleur said the assistant coaches up in the coaches’ box “miscounted” and had one player come off who should have stayed on the field.

“Those gross, just really negligent errors, those cannot happen,” LaFleur said. “Those are totally unacceptable.”

In hopes of preventing them, LaFleur said the team needs to overhaul its special-teams culture, which could entail him increasing his involvement with the units—despite having plenty on his plate as the offensive play-caller—and also potentially using starters on special teams, as the 49ers did on Saturday night.

“I think where I can be a lot better is just making sure that throughout the course of the offseason that we’re all on the same page, that we’re speaking the same language, and then making sure that — especially as the leader — you’ve got to stress how important (special) teams are to the whole football team,” LaFleur said. “You’ve got to make it a culture where people want to be a part of it. Because it obviously affects our ability to win games. And nothing was more magnified than the other night.”

Succession plan

With offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett traveling to Denver for his second interview with the Broncos for their vacant head-coaching job, LaFleur said he would “absolutely” promote from within if Hackett departs. Hackett is reportedly one of three finalists for the job, along with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. But Hackett was the first candidate to get an in-person interview on Monday.

Quarterbacks coach/offensive passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy and offensive line coach/offensive run-game coordinator Adam Stenavich would like be the top two candidates to replace Hackett.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in the guys that we have on our staff. We’ve got so many good guys,” LaFleur said. “It’s not going to be an easy decision, let me just tell you that.”

Asked what advice he gave Hackett before Hackett flew to Denver, LaFleur replied, “I just told him to, ‘Hey, man, just go be yourself.’ I’ve got a lot of confidence in him, not only as a football coach but as a man and as a leader. Certainly, we do have a plan in place in terms of if he were to get one of these (jobs). We’ll find out here, I would think, in the near future of where we’re headed in that direction.”

Bakhtiari concerns?

LaFleur said the team’s medical staff and other decision-makers will assess why five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari was able to play only one game — 27 snaps in the Jan. 9 regular-season finale at Detroit — and couldn’t play in the loss to the 49ers after issues arose with his surgically repaired left knee. Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL in the knee during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice, missed regular-season finale and the playoffs, and despite returning to practice on Oct. 20 ran into setback after setback in his comeback.

“You try to learn from every situation. We’ll sit down and make sure we have a real detailed conversation with David in regards to, how did we get to this point?” LaFleur said. “I don’t think it was anybody’s fault as to why this happened. I do know this: David worked his ass off on a daily basis to try to be available for us. It just didn’t work out.”

LaFleur said the team is “not overly concerned” about long-term issues with Bakhtiari’s knee, based on opinions the team has gotten “not only our docs but other docs as well.”

“Structurally, everything looks good,” LaFleur said. “But until we get there, until we work through this, I don’t think anybody truly knows. Everybody responds to these injuries a little bit differently. Unfortunately, in his case, it just has taken longer than it typically does.”

Meanwhile, running back AJ Dillon confirmed that he broke a rib while on kickoff coverage against the 49ers and center Josh Myers revealed that the knee injury he suffered Oct. 17 at Chicago was a torn MCL and a tibial plateau fracture.

Myers was able to return for the regular-season finale against the Lions (32 snaps) and played the entire game against the 49ers (56 snaps).

“They did a scope on my MCL and then they put a plate and six screws in my tibia. That was kind of the process,” Myers said. “I was non-weight bearing for six weeks and just rehabbing and trying to get my motion back in my knee. And then at a certain point, it started to feel good, (I) started to walk and then it kind of flew from there. And I was able to come back in time.”

