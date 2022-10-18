Packers Notebook: Offensive line struggles becoming a core issue

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers’ offensive ineptitude in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets started up front. Of that, Matt LaFleur is certain.

“If we don’t block better, it’s hard to do anything,” the Packers head coach said during his weekly day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters Monday, following the team’s abysmal 27-10 loss to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field. “And I think that was the No. 1 issue.”

What to do about it, though, heading into next Sunday’s road game against the Washington Commanders is another matter.

“I think everything’s up for discussion,” LaFleur said.

In truth, the Packers’ options are limited. The coaches benched second-year right guard Royce Newman and replaced him with Jake Hanson, only to see Hanson, on his only series, suffer a biceps injury that forced him out of the game and could end up being season-ending.

“That was unfortunate for Jake,” LaFleur said. “That was a tough one.”

Newman went back in at right guard after that, but if changes are coming, Newman’s starting spot is obviously in the most peril.

The Packers could move right tackle Elgton Jenkins, a Pro Bowl selection in 2020 at left guard, inside to guard and start backup left tackle Yosh Nijman in his place, although just how much work Nijman has gotten at right tackle is unclear.

Throughout the offseason program and training camp, he lined up almost exclusively at left tackle while five-time All-Pro David Bakhtiari wasn’t practicing. It’s possible that for as admirably as Nijman has filled in for Bakhtiari on the left side, he’s not going to be an upgrade over Jenkins at right tackle.

Asked if he’d rather stay put at right tackle, Jenkins replied, “I’m not opposed to any position at this point — especially with (losing) these past two weeks — whatever helps the team and whatever helps us win, I’m with it.”

Another option would be to leave Jenkins at right tackle and start rookie Zach Tom at right guard in Newman’s place. Tom made a strong first impression during training camp and is viewed, like Jenkins, as capable of playing all five spots across the line, but he’s only played 30 of the Packers’ 400 offensive snaps through six games.

The Packers had all kinds of problems with the Jets defensive line’s twists and stunts, and LaFleur used one play as an example of the line’s troubles: When the Jets sent cornerback Sauce Gardner on a blitz, Jenkins saw it and pointed it out, but Newman went the other way.

“These are all correctible mistakes,” LaFleur said. “Now, we’ve got to be diligent in how we go about it and have a sense of urgency in getting this stuff corrected. Otherwise, I’ll be singing this same song next week.”

For their part, the linemen involved in Sunday’s debacle — quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times, hit nine times and pressured 15 times, while the Packers’ running backs averaged only 3.2 yards per carry on 19 attempts — admitted Monday’s film session was ugly but that the criticism was deserved.

“We just have to be better. And really, watching the film, we just saw not being on the same page, not using our fundamentals. Just across the board, it was not a great job,” center Josh Myers said. “To come back in here and watch that was extremely frustrating.

“I can tell you right now, this entire team is not OK with what happened yesterday. … We had to be honest about how we did and what we did. And then I think moving forward, (it’s) just focusing in and doing everything we can to not let anything like that ever happen again.”

Added left guard Jon Runyan: “I think up front, we just got out-physicaled, in the run and pass game. Personally, one of the worst games of my career. I think it starts with that. The whole entire game we never matched their intensity, and it showed. Watching it on film, it's a reality check. We know what we have to do now.”

The Packers also added rookie offensive lineman Luke Tenuta, a sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills, off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts on Monday.

Health watch

The Packers could be swapping out wide receivers on injured reserve, with Sammy Watkins (hamstring) eligible to be designated for return from IR and Randall Cobb (ankle) likely headed there after going down against the Jets.

LaFleur wouldn’t get into specifics about Cobb’s injury but acknowledged it is “not going to be a one-week deal or anything like that. I think he’s going to miss some time. But he definitely avoided a serious injury.”

Cobb initially thought he’d broken his ankle and was going to be done for the season, Now, it’s likely a high-ankle sprain and he could be back in about a month. Players placed on IR must miss a minimum of four games, which is what Watkins has missed.

“We’ll see how (Watkins) is feeling on Wednesday,” LaFleur said. “We’re hopeful that maybe we can open that window.”

Meanwhile, Hanson said he was still awaiting test results to determine the severity of his biceps injury. He said he played a few snaps after the injury happened, so perhaps the prognosis will be better than initially thought.

“But I’m not going to know until they figure it out,” Hanson said.

Family affairs

Runyan said Monday that he might withhold his father’s Christmas present this year after drawing a $5,215 fine for leg-whipping against the New York Giants last week in London. Why? Because his father, the NFL’s vice president of rules and policy administration, was the one who fined him for the play.

“I did keep the letter. I put it in my nightstand drawer,” the younger Runyan said. “I don't know what I'm gonna do with it. Some people were telling me that I should frame it or something like that.

“I was thinking about getting him a nice Christmas present this year, but with all that money taken away from me, I'm probably not going to be able to. Oh well.”

Meanwhile, LaFleur said he hadn’t yet connected with his younger brother, Mike, the Jets offensive coordinator. The LaFleur brothers usually talk on Mondays to break down their respective play-calling games — they skipped their chat leading into their matchup — but Matt said he’d be calling his kid brother later in the day.

Matt has now lost to his brother (and best friend, Robert Saleh) three times since becoming the Packers head coach — on Sunday, and twice when Mike was the San Francisco 49ers wide receivers coach and Saleh was the Niners defensive coordinator.

“It’s never fun when you’re on this side of it,” Matt LaFleur said. “For my own personal experiences, I’ve been on this side of it way too many times against him.”