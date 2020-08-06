Packers Notebook: New tackle Wagner hopes for happy homecoming

“It’s been nice living in the state, so they can kind of go back and forth if need be,” Wagner said. “I try to just limit my contact to my immediate family, my two kids and my wife. If I do see my parents or my wife’s parents, we’re still socially distant. We just have to be smart. Obviously, we’re not going to be able to do too many things outside of football this year. I just wanted to keep my bubble as close as possible with my immediate family.

“Safety is definitely the No. 1 priority for us right now, but I really trust the league and the Packers’ protocols to keep us safe, on the field and off the field here in the locker room.”

It'll be Wagner’s job to help keep quarterback Aaron Rodgers safe, and replacing the well-liked, reliable Bulaga, who’d evolved into one of the NFL’s top right tackles, won’t be easy.

“There’s a lot of tape of him out there, and he’s done a pretty darn good job,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said of Wagner, who has started 87 career NFL games, including 12 last season with the Lions despite injury problems. “There’s a reason he’s started for so many seasons now. He did battle through some stuff last year. I think you could see it towards the end of the season.