Packers Notebook: Move on from recent draft picks Martin, Hollman WEDS

Asked earlier in camp about giving draft picks more chances to earn their roster spots, Gutekunst replied, “I think it's just a constant evaluation, and it's going to be different for each guy. I think sometimes you get to a certain stage where it's not good for the team to keep them around then you have to move on. But certainly, if we invest a draft pick in you and we invest time into you, we're going to give you an opportunity to see if you can make it.”

Extra points

No. 2 quarterback Jordan Love took part in some individual drill work during Monday’s practice, as head coach Matt LaFleur had planned. Whether Love, who suffered a slight right/throwing shoulder strain in the Aug. 14 preseason opener against the Texans and missed last week’s practices and last Saturday’s game against the New York Jets, will be able to practice Tuesday and play in this Saturday’s preseason finale at Buffalo remains to be seen. … The competition for the two starting guard spots on the Packers’ offensive line continued Monday, but with a twist. Rookie Royce Newman, who started at right guard against the Jets, worked initially as the No. 1 left guard while Lucas Patrick was at right guard. Later in 11-on-11 work, the two flip-flopped sides. Ben Braden and Jon Runyan then worked with the No. 2 line. … Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back) remained sidelined, as did veteran backup offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (knee). New to the injury list: Safety Will Redmond (toe) and inside linebacker Ty Summers (hamstring/glute).