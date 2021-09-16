Packers Notebook: Linebacker Smith shut down for three weeks

GREEN BAY — Green Bay outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith played onoly 18 snaps in the season opener after battling a back injury throughout training camp, and on Friday the Packers shut him down for three weeks.
They placed Smith on injured reserve, according to head coach Matt LaFleur, which means Smith will miss a minimum of three games before he’s eligible to return.
The Packers weighed keeping him on the active roster and limiting his playing time but instead decided to hold him out until at least the Oct. 10 game at the Cincinnati Bengals.
“Why not try to get him as healthy as possible so we can have him more readily available, hopefully?” LaFleur told ESPN.
Smith, who has made two Pro Bowls in as many seasons since he signed a four-year, $66 million deal with the Packers in 2019, is one of only three players in the NFL with 12-plus sacks in each of the last two seasons (Aaron Donald and T.J. Watt are the others).
He wanted a contract extension this offseason but instead the Packers simply converted some of his base salary and roster bonuses into a signing bonus that was paid immediately last month, which, according to a source, did not meet his expectations.
Smith, who hasn’t spoken with reporters since the start of training camp, also appeared miffed that he was not re-elected as a team captain. Shortly after the captains were announced last week, Smith tweeted: “Wow” with a scratching his chin emoji.
Smith did not take part in Thursday’s practice.
Smith finished the game against the Saints with one tackle for a defense that gave up 171 rushing yards and rarely pressured quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the game without being sacked and having absorbed just three QB hits while throwing five touchdown passes and recording a 130.8 passer rating.
Smith started training camp on the non-football injury list because of the back injury, but LaFleur acknowledged last week he doesn’t know when exactly it occurred. Smith took part in one practice on a very limited basis during training camp, then practiced again on a limited basis last week for two days before sitting out Friday’s practice.
Smith played 858 regular-season snaps last year (83.5%) and 872 (83.9%) in 2019.
With a $28 million cap number for 2022, Smith’s future in Green Bay, despite leading the team in sacks and quarterback pressures each of his first two seasons with the Packers, is in doubt.
When Smith’s apparent displeasure with not being elected was mentioned to quarterback Aaron Rodgers Thursday afternoon, Rodgers responded with a long answer about leadership and the different styles various players can employ. Within that answer, he emphasized that the players vote on the captains, and on defense, Kenny Clark, Adrian Amos and Jaire Alexander were chosen.
“I think first and foremost, to understand the voting process, it’s voted on by the team — players,” Rodgers said. “So the players speak through their votes — the active roster and practice squad — and the guys who receive the most votes were the guys who were, in their eyes, the leaders of the football team.
“Just because you don’t have a ‘C’ on your chest, doesn’t mean you’re not a leader. There’s opportunities for a bunch of guys who don’t have a ‘C’ on their chest to lead. But as I’ve talked about here many times, there’s an important aspect of being a role player to this team’s success over the last couple of years. Some roles are bigger than others. Some roles involve a lot of leadership, some involve leading by example and that being good enough.”
Health watch
Safety Darnell Savage, who injured his shoulder while returning an end-zone interception that was wiped out by that roughing-the-passer penalty on Smith, did take part in Thursday’s practice on a limited basis — a good sign that he will be able to play against the Lions.
LaFleur said the team did hear back from the NFL officiating office about the questionable flag on Smith for his hit on Winston, leading to Savage’s interception. But LaFleur didn’t want to get into what the league told him.
Asked if he felt vindicated by the league’s message, LaFleur smirked and replied, “Yeah, it makes you feel really good when (they tell you), ‘My bad.’
Meanwhile, starting center Josh Myers (finger) was listed as a full participant, while defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (back/ankle) and safety Vernon Scott (hamstring) were limited. Scott had been sidelined since late in training camp.
Tight end Josiah Deguara and guard Lucas Patrick are both in the concussion protocol and did not practice.
Montgomery sidelined
Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery has tested positive for COVID-19, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday. Montgomery, who is vaccinated like the rest of the Packers’ coaching staff, was not at practice.
LaFleur declined comment when asked if Montgomery was the only positive test the team had — ”I don’t want to talk about people’s personal health,” he said — but did indicate that the NFL did not think Montgomery was infected by commiserating with the Saints coaches after the game. New Orleans had six coaches and one player test positive after Sunday’s win over the Packers.
“They emailed us and told us who those people could potentially be,” LaFleur said of any possible close contacts with the Saints staff. “But there were no high-risk close contacts based on what the league told us.”