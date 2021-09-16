Packers Notebook: Linebacker Smith shut down for three weeks

“I think first and foremost, to understand the voting process, it’s voted on by the team — players,” Rodgers said. “So the players speak through their votes — the active roster and practice squad — and the guys who receive the most votes were the guys who were, in their eyes, the leaders of the football team.

“Just because you don’t have a ‘C’ on your chest, doesn’t mean you’re not a leader. There’s opportunities for a bunch of guys who don’t have a ‘C’ on their chest to lead. But as I’ve talked about here many times, there’s an important aspect of being a role player to this team’s success over the last couple of years. Some roles are bigger than others. Some roles involve a lot of leadership, some involve leading by example and that being good enough.”

Health watch

Safety Darnell Savage, who injured his shoulder while returning an end-zone interception that was wiped out by that roughing-the-passer penalty on Smith, did take part in Thursday’s practice on a limited basis — a good sign that he will be able to play against the Lions.

LaFleur said the team did hear back from the NFL officiating office about the questionable flag on Smith for his hit on Winston, leading to Savage’s interception. But LaFleur didn’t want to get into what the league told him.