Packers Notebook: Linebacker Smith out for at least three weeks

GREEN BAY — Green Bay outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith played onoly 18 snaps in the season opener after battling a back injury throughout training camp, and on Friday the Packers shut him down for three weeks.

They placed Smith on injured reserve, according to head coach Matt LaFleur, which means Smith will miss a minimum of three games before he's eligible to return.

The Packers weighed keeping him on the active roster and limiting his playing time but instead decided to hold him out until at least the Oct. 10 game at the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Why not try to get him as healthy as possible so we can have him more readily available, hopefully?" LaFleur told ESPN.

Smith, who has made two Pro Bowls in as many seasons since he signed a four-year, $66 million deal with the Packers in 2019, is one of only three players in the NFL with 12-plus sacks in each of the last two seasons (Aaron Donald and T.J. Watt are the others).

He wanted a contract extension this offseason but instead the Packers simply converted some of his base salary and roster bonuses into a signing bonus that was paid immediately last month, which, according to a source, did not meet his expectations.