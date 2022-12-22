Packers Notebook: LaFleur's story gets misunderstood by Buck and Aikman

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur isn’t quite sure where the story went sideways or why it became such a cause célèbre, but the Green Bay Packers coach admitted Wednesday that it’s likely his fault to begin with.

“I probably did not articulate that story very well,” LaFleur confessed as the Packers prepared for Sunday’s Christmas Day road matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Let’s start at the beginning.

During his production meeting with ESPN’s Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in advance of the Packers’ 24-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams on “Monday Night Football,” LaFleur mentioned that the Packers had recently altered their meeting logistics so the entire offense would watch film of the team’s Wednesday and Thursday practices together.

When Buck relayed the anecdote during the telecast, some construed it as meaning that Rodgers hadn’t been meeting with his young receivers until that change was made.

Buck mentioned that the value in the post-practice film sessions had been that Rodgers could “hear what Christian Watson is thinking and Romeo Doubs’ (thoughts),” which in turn, Buck said, was allowing Rodgers to “get to know them as people, which maybe humanized him and took a little bit of the pressure off.”

Several sites took the narrative and made it sound like Rodgers hadn’t been spending enough meeting time with his receivers, particularly Watson and Doubs, who are both rookies.

In reality, LaFleur said, the offense meets every day before practice to install specific portions of the game plan, and while individual positions do have their own meetings, the wide receivers and quarterbacks started meeting together on a near-daily basis after Rodgers publicly complained about the epidemic of mental errors the offense was having, especially in the passing game.

Those meetings include Rodgers, the receivers, wide receivers coach/passing-game coordinator Jason Vrable and LaFleur, among others.

“The only meeting we didn’t do (together) early in the year was post-practice Wednesday meeting. That was the only one,” LaFleur explained Wednesday, saying the additional meeting is roughly 40 minutes long. “We added that to all the other meetings that we do meet together.”

LaFleur emphasized that the meetings are important because would-be pass-catchers of all experience levels need to hear the thoughts of their quarterback, and the quarterback needs to get their feedback.

LaFleur said his former boss, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrable, hammered that point home to him during the 2018 season, when LaFleur was Tennessee’s offensive coordinator.

“It’s important for, whether it’s the receivers, tight ends, whoever, to hear how the quarterback sees it,” LaFleur said. “He’s got the ball in his hands on every play. I remember Mike Vrabel when I was in Tennessee used to tell me all the time, ‘Matt, they’re not going to listen to you. They’re going to listen to the quarterback.’ That’s just kind of how it works.

“The main thing is, the more time you are with somebody, you spend together, the more you get to know him. That helped us kind of expedite just everybody learning one another. (The story) has kind of gotten, I think, a little bit overblown.”

Health watch

With the quick turnaround from Monday night, the Packers did a light jog-through practice on Wednesday. Only veteran left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is still recovering from his Dec. 2 emergency appendectomy, and left guard Elgton Jenkins, who doesn’t practice on Wednesdays as maintenance for his surgically repaired left knee, didn’t practice.

Had it been a full-fledged practice, the Packers estimated that running back AJ Dillon, who was placed in the concussion protocol during the Rams game but did not in fact suffer a concussion, would have been a full participant. Only safety Rudy Ford (wrist/knee), running back Aaron Jones (knee) and kick returner/cornerback Keisean Nixon (groin) would have been limited.

The Grinch?

While LaFleur obviously knows the Packers are playing on Christmas, he joked that he wasn’t aware the holidays are upon us. And given how focused LaFleur tends to be on work — sometimes, by his own admission, to the detriment of spending time with his family — that’s not much of a stretch.

Asked how he balances the holidays with prepping for Sunday’s game, LaFleur semi-joked, “Find a wife and hopefully she’s on top of it.”

His wife, BreAnne, does indeed run the show at home with the couple’s two sons, LaFleur has said in the past, but LaFleur’s parents also recently moved to the Green Bay area, so she’s not on her own trying to put together holiday plans.

“There’s a lot of distractions this time of the year, but it’s how you manage that,” LaFleur said. “It’s nice that I have a lot of people around me to help me through that so I can focus at the task at hand. And it’s a tall task. This is a really good football team that we’re going against.”