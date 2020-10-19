Packers Notebook: LaFleur takes blame — ‘We just didn’t have a good enough game plan’

Bakhtiari appears OK

Extra points

The Packers also lost defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster to a shoulder injury during the first half. … Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, activated from injured reserve on Saturday, played and was targeted twice — dropping one pass and appearing to run his route imprecisely on the other. He finished without a reception. … The Packers played without cornerback Kevin King, who worked out before the game but was inactive because of a quadriceps injury. Without King, Josh Jackson started outside opposite Jaire Alexander and struggled after a strong start. … Rodgers and Tampa Bay defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who spent the first five years of his 11-year NFL career with the Detroit Lions in the NFC North, had several verbal exchanges during the game. Suh had one of the Bucs’ four sacks on Rodgers and also hit him hard at least one other time. “As far as what Suh and I were talking about, that goes back a long time. I’m sure the cameras caught some stuff,” Rodgers said, referring to past run-ins with Suh. “Perhaps (we were) slightly more cordial in the second half, but I didn’t see him after the game.” ... The Buccaneers were not penalized in the game, while the Packers were flagged six times for 76 yards.