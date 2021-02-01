Packers Notebook: Jones’ message after perhaps his last game as a Packer? ‘I’m sorry’ TUES

The 26-year-old Jones had a breakout season in 2019, racking up 1,558 total yards from scrimmage and tying for the NFL lead with 19 total touchdowns. This season, although his touchdown numbers dropped (11), he rushed for 1,104 yards (fourth-most in the NFL) and finished with 1,459 total yards from scrimmage.

Earlier in the season, Jones acknowledged that he was consciously trying to keep his contract situation out of his thoughts, especially after seeing fellow 2017 draftees like New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara and Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook get new deals.

But as the regular season came to a close and news of his decision to change agents came to light, Jones was even more insistent that he was “focused on football” and that his uncertain future wasn’t on his mind.

Williams would be a less expensive option to re-sign, and having invested a second-round pick in Boston College running back AJ Dillon in last April’s NFL Draft, the Packers do appear to have insulated themselves against overpaying Jones and, if it comes to it, seem positioned to let him walk for a more lucrative deal elsewhere. Dillon ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers’ Dec. 27 win over Tennessee, outdueling 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry, and Williams finished the year with 741 combined regular-season yards from scrimmage.