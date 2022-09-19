Packers Notebook: Jenkins provides big boost in return

GREEN BAY — Elgton Jenkins gave up two sacks on Sunday night, and the Green Bay Packers right tackle described his performance as “rusty.”

His head coach and his quarterback graded him slightly higher in the wake of the team’s 27-10 victory over the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.

“I just want to give a big shoutout to Elgton Jenkins, showing up for us tonight,” coach Matt LaFleur said as he wrapped up his opening statement at the start of his postgame press conference. “If he’s not in the lineup, we don’t win that game. And it transcends his level of play.

“What he’s able to bring for us, for his first night out, I thought he did a great job. Certainly there’s some things he’s going to want to clean up like every guy (has). But just his mere presence out there … I really think that was just a big-time difference for our offense.”

Jenkins’ return, which came 301 days removed from tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Nov. 21, 2021 game at Minnesota, gave the Packers 80% of their preferred starting offensive line. Jon Runyan, who left last week’s loss to the Vikings with a concussion, was also back in the lineup at left guard.

The only one missing was five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who still has seen action in just one game — 27 snaps in the Jan. 9 regular-season finale at Detroit — since tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice.

Without Bakhtiari, the Packers started Yosh Nijman at Bakhtiari’s old left tackle spot, Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Royce Newman at right guard and Jenkins at right tackle. Newman started last week’s opener against the Vikings at right tackle with Jenkins still out.

And while Jenkins was critical of his performance, quarterback Aaron Rodgers saw it differently.

“Let me just say this about success — and I would say the same thing to these guys and have said the same thing: The definition of success isn’t always measured in stats. And for Elgton, I thought tonight was an absolutely success. I really do,” Rodgers said.

“He’s been out for a long time, and he’s battled in practice, and he’s battled in his rehab, and he went out there and played an NFL football game. That to me is a successful night. ... And I couldn’t be prouder of Elgton Jenkins.”

Lazard returns

Jenkins wasn’t the only one back in the lineup, as No. 1 wide receiver Allen Lazard returned to action after missing the opener with an ankle injury which occurred when he got stepped on during a practice late in training camp.

Lazard caught two passes for 13 yards on the night, including an 8-yard touchdown with 32 seconds left in the first half to give the Packers a 24-7 halftime lead.

“Wow. It felt amazing. Just to be back out with the guys on the practice field earlier this week, and be back inside Lambeau again,” Lazard said. “With the way the defense played — we didn’t play our best offensively, but to be out there with those guys and get the thing rolling and be able to get the touchdown, it’s just re-affirming to the guys on the field and everyone on the sideline, as well.”

Watkins gets going

While Rodgers finished the night having completed only 19 passes, he targeted nine different receivers, with veteran newcomer Sammy Watkins catching three of his four targets for 93 yards, including a 55-yarder in the fourth quarter to set up the Packers’ final points.

Watkins, who was a non-factor in last week’s loss at Minnesota with three receptions for 18 yards, delivered a 14-yard catch to jump-start the Packers’ first offensive possession (which ended in a field goal); picked up 24 yards on the next drive to set up the first of Aaron Jones’ two touchdowns on the night; and then reeled in the 55-yarder from Rodgers when the Packers were facing second-and-11 from their own 12-yard line and trying to put the game away.

“I really enjoy Sammy. I had heard some things about him that made me think that was going to be the case, (and) I do really enjoy Sammy a lot,” Rodgers said. “We had a real nice text conversation this week about a number of different topics I’m not really going to get into, but the feeling I got afterwards was, ‘Man, we really got a special person who understands his role and is going to help us at some point.’

“He made three really nice plays today.”

The Packers are Watkins’ fifth team and fourth in the last six years, and he admitted upon his arrival in Green Bay that his career hasn’t been as good as it should have been as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Now, he’s looking to revitalize his career after his least productive season as a pro last year with Baltimore, and while his targets have been limited through two games, he’s clearly making the most of them.

“I mean, it's a great team win. The wideouts played good as a group, and any time you're winning games, it's a great feeling. So I'm happy right now.”