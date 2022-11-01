Packers Notebook: Issues at line compounding offensive woes

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur’s laugh said it all. It was one of those is-a-plague-of-locusts-next chuckles of exasperation, and the Green Bay Packers head coach did his best not to sound too whiny about it all.

“It’s just one of those deals, man,” LaFleur said, shaking his head near the end of his usual Monday day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters at Lambeau Field. “You roll (with it).”

To be sure, many of the Packers’ problems during their current four-game losing streak, including in Sunday night’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills to drop them to 3-5 on the year, are self-inflicted and leave no one for them to blame but themselves.

But for the second straight week, the Packers have had to reshuffle their offensive line when one of their best blockers was a late scratch.

In last week’s loss to Washington, it was left tackle David Bakhtiari, whose troublesome left knee flared up on Saturday and, after a pregame workout, the five-time All-Pro and the team’s medical staff decided he couldn’t go against the Commanders.

On Sunday night, it was left guard Elgton Jenkins, who suffered a foot injury in practice on Thursday but appeared on track to play — until waking up on game day in pain.

“We thought he was going to be all right; I think he thought he was going to be all right,” LaFleur said. “On Sunday morning, (he) didn’t feel great. (The medical staff) took him out in pregame, worked him out and it was one of those deals where he was having pain in his certain area and didn’t feel like it was worth the risk.”

Just as they replaced Bakhtiari with Zach Tom at left tackle against the Commanders, the coaches inserted Tom at left guard against the Bills to take Jenkins’ spot. Through eight games, the Packers have now started five different line combinations.

“It’s no different than if something happens in-game. You don’t even have time to think about it in-game. You just make the adjustment and go,” LaFleur said. “We’ve gotten pretty good at that, although we’re not getting obviously the results we want.”

Walker won’t draw suspension

NFL Network reported that rookie inside linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected from Sunday night’s game for shoving a Bills practice-squad player after making a tackle near the Buffalo bench area, is in line for a fine but will not be suspended by the league for his actions.

Walker spoke at length in the Highmark Stadium visitors’ locker room after the game, expressing contrition for losing his composure, then got emotional near the end of his conversation with reporters.

“As I was getting up, I felt somebody push me from behind and I probably misinterpreted what it was,” Walker explained, adding that he watched the rest of the game in the locker room. “I just felt the push and I'm on their sideline, feelings just flowing ... Right away, as soon as I did that, I regretted that I did that. But it's something I'm going to have to live with and I'm going to have to face.

“I hate that I did it because people that don't really know me are going to really assume that I'm this bad guy just because of that one play.”

Health watch

Walker’s ejection became doubly problematic because the Packers’ other starting inside linebacker, De’Vondre Campbell, left the game with a right knee injury shortly thereafter and did not return.

Asked if Campbell’s injury is a day-to-day or week-to-week injury that would keep him out of next Sunday’s game at Detroit, LaFleur replied, “That’s a great question. I don’t think it’s long-term, but whether or not he’ll be available for this week, I’d say it’s kind of up in the air.”

With Walker and Campbell out of the game, the Packers played Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson at inside linebacker. McDuffie would presumably start in Campbell’s place against the Lions although Krys Barnes, who is on injured reserve because of an ankle injury sustained in the Sept. 11 opener at Minnesota, may be in line to return to practice.

“We’ll see where he’s at and when the timing’s right he’ll be ready to go,” LaFleur said.

Meanwhile, LaFleur said wide receiver Christian Watson, who suffered a concussion against the Bills, did not suffer any other injuries on what initially looked like a scary hit early in the game.

“I know he was disappointed post game when I talked to him in the locker room,” LaFleur said. “But I thought, overall, he seemed to be in relatively a good state of mind.”