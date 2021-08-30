Packers Notebook: In battle for sixth receiver spot, Taylor, Begelton state their cases

And yet, it might not be enough. The Packers’ top five wideouts are set (Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and rookie Amari Rodgers), and there’s no guarantee the team will keep a sixth receiver on the 53-man roster when final cuts are made in advance of Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline. Both players knew that coming in, and both of them knew it even after their productive showings against the Bills.

“At the end of the day, I came out healthy, I showed what I could do, I helped the team,” Begelton said.

Said Taylor: “You’ll drive yourself crazy trying to think of different scenarios and what’ll happen if this happens and things like that. I think the best way to go about it is to go out there and play your best game, put out good film.”

Both of them did that, and with expanded 16-player practice squads being held over from last year, they could both return even if a sixth receiver doesn’t make the active roster. If released, they’ll have to get through waivers unclaimed on Tuesday to be re-signed to the practice squad on Wednesday.