Packers Notebook: Happy to have Za’Darius Smith back in town

GREEN BAY — Za’Darius Smith was, indeed, back in town on Monday, just as the Green Bay Packers two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker had said he was on Twitter late last week.

But when — or if — Smith, who had a team-leading 26 sacks in 2019 and 2020 but has been on injured reserve with a back injury since playing 18 snaps in the team’s season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints, could return to the field remains unclear.

The Packers were just happy to see him again.

“It was great to see him back in the building. He had a big smile on his face,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Monday’s practice, which Smith spent chatting with LaFleur and others while not participating. “He seems like he’s in a pretty good frame of mind. I think that’s more of a week-by-week case. But we’ll see where he’s at. He hasn't even really done a whole lot of rehab with our guys yet.

Smith hasn’t been around the team while on injured reserve, and because he hasn’t spoken with reporters, no one has been able to ask him where he’s been or what his rehabilitation work has consisted of so far. Why Smith didn’t stick around Green Bay after being placed on IR is unclear as well.