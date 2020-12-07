Packers Notebook: Defense comes through in the end after meeting with coordinator

GREEN BAY — Za’Darius Smith felt something needed to be said.

So the Green Bay Packers defensive captain, along with fellow outside linebacker Preston Smith and nose tackle Kenny Clark, went to Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine last week with a request, and a promise: Simplify the pass-rush approach, and we’ll deliver.

“We told him, ‘If we can keep it simple, man, we will get after the quarterback.’ And he did that for us, and as you can see, we had a field day,” Za’Darius Smith said after the Packers recorded seven sacks of Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks in their 30-16 victory Sunday at Lambeau Field. “Anytime you go upstairs and go knock on our coach’s door in his office … it changed a lot. We’re just glad Coach listened to his players.

“I think everybody was getting a little frustrated. Nobody up front was having the type of year that they want, so we were going to communicate with him. … We’re just glad we got the opportunity to do that.”