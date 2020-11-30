Packers Notebook: Center Corey Linsley avoids season-ending knee injury TUES

GREEN BAY — As Corey Linsley was helped off the field with a left knee injury, and then as he was carted to the Green Bay Packers’ locker room, it was hard not to wonder if the veteran starting center and impending free agent might have just played his final snap with the only NFL team he’s ever known.

Fortunately for Linsley — and the Packers — the injury is not thought to be season-ending, head coach Matt LaFleur said after the Packers’ 41-25 victory over the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field Sunday night.

Linsley was injured with 1 minute 47 seconds left in the first quarter. He was barely able to put any weight on his left leg after the play, and after a short stay in the sideline medical tent, he was driven to the locker room on a medical cart. The Packers initially listed him as questionable to return to the game, but he was then ruled out at halftime.

Asked after the game how concerned he was about Linsley’s injury, LaFleur replied, “It’s certainly a concern. It doesn’t appear to be season-ending. But again, any time you’re missing a guy like Corey, you’re not going to be at your best because he is such a valuable piece, not only to our offense, but our football team.”

On Monday, several reports said Linsley sprained his MCL and would be out an indefinite period of time.