Packers Notebook: Big defensive Slaton making big impression

GREEN BAY — At 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, T.J. Slaton is hard to miss.
Lately on the practice field, he’s been even harder to miss.
With the Green Bay Packers defensive line missing two of their top guys in nose tackle Kenny Clark (who suffered a mild groin injury last week) and defensive end Kingsley Keke (who was placed on the non-football injury list when he arrived at camp with an ankle injury), Slaton was with the No. 1 defense on Tuesday and batted down an Aaron Rodgers pass at the line of scrimmage after pushing the pocket against the starting offensive line.
It was almost as eye-catching as the play he made to end a practice last week, when he deflected and then intercepted a Jordan Love pass at the line of scrimmage and returned it for a touchdown during the final 2-minute 11-on-11 period to end practice that day.
Those two deflections have him in good position in defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery’s room, where the linemen compete to have the most tipped passes in camp.
“We try to make it a competition against each other on defense – who can get the most pass deflections or hands up to get a tipped ball,” Slaton said. “So far, I’ve got two tips — that tip today and the interception. I’m thinking I’m doing pretty good right now in the race.”
A fifth-round pick from Florida who flashed his immense talent but also was frustratingly inconsistent, there’s no doubting Slaton’s athleticism. Earlier in camp, he dunked a basketball on the hoop in the defensive meeting room and left his linemates in awe.
“Every day before defensive team meetings, we have a rim in there, so everybody is just shooting around. I just went up there and just dunked it,” Slaton said. “Everybody saw it and they were like, ‘Whoa, whoa, wait a minute. Did he just do that?’ So they were asking me to do it again.”
Montgomery, meanwhile, is asking him to make plays like he did on Tuesday again. And again. And again.
“(He’s a) work in progress. Got to get better,” said Montgomery, who tends to be stingy with praise for his younger players until they exhibit the consistency he seeks. “You know, it’s early. But we’ve just got to get him to play to the standard of our room. He’s working every day, he’s doing some good things. So I’m excited about him. But, a work in progress. Early in camp. Got a lot of more snaps to get to before we’re where we need to be.”
Snack attack, Part II
Shemar Jean-Charles wanted to set the record straight, having had his reputation besmirched by fellow rookie cornerback Eric Stokes last week. When Stokes told a hilarious story about having to provide snacks to the defensive backs room at All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander’s behest, he suggested Jean-Charles wasn’t chipping in because, as a fifth-round pick, he’s making considerably less than Stokes, the team’s first-round draft choice.
“Nah, nah, nah, don't believe that. Don't believe that,” Jean-Charles said Tuesday. “Actually, last night, I took a late-night trip to Walmart and got snacks for the older guys, everything they like — from chips to candy. (Veteran safety Adrian Amos) has got a weird infatuation with pistachios, so I made sure I got the two big family-sized bags just for him. So, just so you know, I help out when needed.”
Depth charge
The Packers released their first unofficial depth chart in advance of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field, and for the most part, it matched what has been seen on Ray Nitschke Field thus far, with a few exceptions.
All-Pro David Bakhtiari is listed as the No. 1 left tackle, which of course he would be — if he was practicing. But coming off a torn ACL, he’s on the physically unable to perform list and likely won’t be ready for the Sept. 12 season opener. The same is true for cornerback Kevin King, who has yet to practice because of a hamstring injury but is listed with the starters opposite Alexander. Without them, starting left guard Elgton Jenkins has worked as the No. 1 left tackle and Stokes has taken King’s spot with the starters at corner.
Meanwhile, rookie seventh-round pick Kylin Hill, who has had a couple of strong days of practice this week, is listed as the fifth running back but appears to have moved ahead of Dexter Williams and Patrick Taylor into the No. 3 spot behind Pro Bowler Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.
Of course, expect plenty of change on the depth chart in the coming weeks as the preseason gets going.
“I think (the preseason) is going to really help us and our ability to evaluate those guys,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “Generally, when you go into camp, you have a pretty good indication of who maybe your top 45 guys are. But just when you start getting towards the final few, to be able to go out and see them in live action is going to make that process much easier for all of us.”