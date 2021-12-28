Packers Notebook: Bakhtiari nears the anniversary of his ACL injury

GREEN BAY — If you were hoping Matt LaFleur was going to deliver encouraging news about the potential availability of five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari during his Monday Q&A session with reporters via Zoom, then you came to the wrong videoconference.

The Green Bay Packers head coach wouldn’t even say definitively whether Bakhtiari, who re-started practicing in advance of the team’s Dec. 19 win at Baltimore, then didn’t practice at all last week before Saturday’s 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns, would practice this week leading into Sunday night’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.

“I’d say that we’ve discussed that,” LaFleur replied, “but nothing’s been decided up to this point.”

Friday will mark the one-year anniversary of Bakhtiari tearing the ACL in his left knee during a New Year’s Eve afternoon practice. His late-season absence, including in an NFC Championship Game loss to the eventual Super Bowl LV-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, likely cost the Packers a shot at an NFL championship.

The timeline since Bakhtiari’s reconstructive surgery last January has been a rollercoaster, including since Oct. 20, when the Packers opened the three-week practice window for Bakhtiari, who spent all of training camp and the first half of the season on the physically unable to perform list.

He was officially activated to the roster on Nov. 10, but after he practiced on Nov. 10 and 11, he sat out the Nov. 12 practice and was inactive for the team’s Nov. 14 shutout win over the Seattle Seahawks. He didn’t practice at all the following week, and it was later revealed that he’d undergone an arthroscopic surgery — deemed a “clean-up” procedure — that had set back his progress.

Last week, LaFleur downplayed Bakhtiari’s absence from practice, describing the medical team’s approach as “unloading him for the week” after Bakhtiari had taken part on a limited basis in the team’s Dec. 15 and 16 practices.

One source said last month following Bakhtiari’s arthroscopic procedure that there were three potential scenarios for the franchise left tackle: Return late in the regular season, return only for the playoffs, or not return at all this year and aim for a fully healthy 2022.

If the Packers, with an NFL-best 12-3 record, earn the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the lone conference playoff bye that comes with it, their first playoff game wouldn’t be until the divisional round on Jan. 22 or 23. A win would put them in the Jan. 30 NFC Championship Game, with a berth in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 at stake.

Health watch

When the Packers activated Bakhtiari from the PUP list on Nov. 10, LaFleur cautioned just because Bakhtiari had been added to the active roster didn’t necessarily mean he would return to game action immediately. That could very well be the case as well with second-team All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander, whose three-week practice window is set to expire on Wednesday, requiring the team to either activate him to the roster or keep him on injured reserve, thereby ending his season.

“We’ll see on Wednesday,” LaFleur said. “We’ll see when we get there.”

While Rasul Douglas has been a playmaking godsend for the defense, the Packers would love to have Alexander back in the mix. He hasn’t played since suffering a shoulder injury while making a low tackle during the team’s Oct. 3 win over Pittsburgh. While Alexander has been going through individual drills at practice, it’s unclear how ready he is for full contact.

Meanwhile, LaFleur did not seem concerned about No. 1 running back Aaron Jones, who left the field gingerly on Saturday night after 87 yards on 17 total touches, including a 27-yard run.

“I believe he will be OK,” LaFleur said. “We’ll just see how he works through everything over the next two days.”

While Bakhtiari’s return remains uncertain, LaFleur indicated the Packers haven’t given up hope of getting veteran right tackle Billy Turner and rookie center Josh Myers back from their respective knee injuries before season’s end—although he made no guarantees that either of them will be back in action this week.

Turner suffered a left knee injury during the first half of the Packers’ Dec. 12 victory over the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field; Myers, who hasn’t played since suffering a knee injury Oct. 17 at Chicago, underwent surgery following the injury but what type of injury or surgery Myers had has not been publicly disclosed.

“I think Josh, there’s a chance,” LaFleur said of Myers being activated off of injured reserve. “Billy’s another guy that’s working through everything. But as far as this week, we’ll just see where we’re at come Wednesday and Thursday and Friday as we work through our week of practice.”

