Packers Notebook: At crunch time, defense gets it done TUES

“We had to get the win,” said Amos, who had an interception earlier in the game. “We weren't always in situations where we wanted to be. Those are the types of games where the defense has got to show up and make those stops."

Adams delivers

While Adams’ final stat line — eight receptions for 66 yards on 12 targets, plus a costly fumble — might’ve been mortal, he did deliver the game-winning touchdown. And he did it after a third-quarter ankle injury forced him into the medical tent and left the Packers unsure of whether he’d return. For a guy with an ankle injury, Adams sure skied high to snare Rodgers’ pass over Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson.

“He’s out, out and then I’m on the sidelines and I hear, ‘Hey, 17 said he wants to go back in,’” Rodgers recounted. “Look, you might think that’s a normal thing in this game, and maybe it was 10 years ago. But you just see less and less of that happening. I think there’s more of a, ‘Oh, you know, Doc doesn’t think I can go here. Maybe I should sit out the rest of the game.’ But 17’s built different. He always has been.