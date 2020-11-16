Packers Notebook: At crunch time, defense gets it done TUES

GREEN BAY — During the first half of this season, all too often it had been the Green Bay Packers offense carrying the defense, making up for shortcomings on that side of the ball.
But for all that was wrong with the Packers’ 24-20 victory over the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Lambeau Field, this much was true: For once, the defense came through — albeit against a largely one-dimensional offense being quarterbacked by a rookie sixth-round draft pick.
“It was more reminiscent of a game from last year,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers explained, “where we’re relying on them to come through in the clutch with some big stops.”
The biggest stops came during the fourth quarter, after Davante Adams’ 6-yard touchdown from Rodgers with 9 minutes, 3 seconds left in the game. On the ensuing possession, the Jaguars drove to midfield before three straight incompletions from quarterback Jake Luton, with safety Adrian Amos, cornerback Ka’dar Hollman and safety Raven Greene breaking up passes in man-to-man coverage. On Greene’s third-and-10 incompletion to tight end Tyler Eifert, he was pressured by edge rusher Rashan Gary.
And when the offense couldn’t run out the final 4:06, the defense again delivered after Luton led the Jaguars to a first-and-10 at the Green Bay 36-yard line.
On first down, Kenny Clark sniffed out a screen pass to running back James Robinson while Preston Smith pressured Luton. On second down, Gary sacked Luton for a 6-yard loss. On third down, Smith got just enough of Luton’s left leg as he broke the pocket to get him to fall down for a 10-yard loss. And on fourth-and-26 with 1:11 to go, Za’Darius Smith and Gary chased Luton into an incompletion to seal the win.
“We had to get the win,” said Amos, who had an interception earlier in the game. “We weren't always in situations where we wanted to be. Those are the types of games where the defense has got to show up and make those stops."
Adams delivers
While Adams’ final stat line — eight receptions for 66 yards on 12 targets, plus a costly fumble — might’ve been mortal, he did deliver the game-winning touchdown. And he did it after a third-quarter ankle injury forced him into the medical tent and left the Packers unsure of whether he’d return. For a guy with an ankle injury, Adams sure skied high to snare Rodgers’ pass over Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson.
“He’s out, out and then I’m on the sidelines and I hear, ‘Hey, 17 said he wants to go back in,’” Rodgers recounted. “Look, you might think that’s a normal thing in this game, and maybe it was 10 years ago. But you just see less and less of that happening. I think there’s more of a, ‘Oh, you know, Doc doesn’t think I can go here. Maybe I should sit out the rest of the game.’ But 17’s built different. He always has been.
“For him to get back out there, I asked him a couple of times, I said, ‘Are you OK? You good?’ And he just nodded that he was. That play that he scored on … I wasn’t trying to put it like 10-feet up in the air for him to come down on his shoulder like that. But the dude’s a special player. He’s one-of-a-kind and he never ceases to grow my respect. And it’s just another chapter for him today dealing with what he was dealing with to come back out there and catch a touchdown. That’s what you want from your leaders.”
Momentum changer
While it didn’t exactly open the offensive floodgates, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s 78-yard touchdown catch from Rodgers on the first play of the second quarter came after the offense had managed 38 yards of offense and only one first down (by penalty) on its first three possessions, all of which had ended in punts.
It was Valdes-Scantling’s third touchdown in as many receptions after he had 52-yard and 1-yard touchdowns on his two catches in the Packers’ Nov. 5 win at San Francisco.
Asked if Valdes-Scantling is essentially just a deep-threat receiver at this point, Rodgers replied, “I think it starts with the deep threat. We need to keep finding ways to get him other routes. I think the growth we’re going to see from him is where he becomes more than just a one-dimensional guy. But I will say there are a couple plays that I really, really liked today from him.”
Extra points
LaFleur said there was no excuse for the 91-yard punt return touchdown by Keelan Cole, even though injuries have caused the special teams units to juggle coverage units. “It doesn’t matter who we have in there. We’ve got to do a better job,” LaFleur said. ... Running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams combined for just 76 rushing yards on 21 carries, and LaFleur felt he should have gotten them the ball more with the windy conditions — even with the Jaguars defense focused on stopping the run. Said Rodgers: “We’ve got to run the ball better moving forward because it’s a little tough on the edge guys being a little too one-dimensional.” … Without starting cornerbacks Jaire Alexander (concussion) and Kevin King (quadriceps), the Packers played Josh Jackson and Hollman outside and kept Chandon Sullivan inside as their slot corner in sub packages. … Christian Kirksey returned from injured reserve and played the entire game as the every-down inside linebacker. Kirksey hadn’t played since suffering a pectoral injury at New Orleans on Sept. 27.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!