Packers Notebook: AJ Dillon upstages Derrick Henry

“He’s been through a lot this year, obviously with Covid and the issues with that,” Rodgers said of Dillon. “It was a surprise. Not that we didn’t think he could do this, but we hadn’t seen it. He was bringing it. He was finishing runs the way he really hasn’t up until this point. That was a really good performance by him.”

Dillon came into the game having gotten only 24 carries for 115 yards — including an 18-yard run on his only carry last week against Carolina — because of the time he missed following his Nov. 1 positive COVID-19 test and because the Packers 1-2 running back punch of Jones and Williams had been so effective. But Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had been looking to get Dillon more involved and expressed confidence in him despite the time he’d missed.

“You never know when your number is going to get called, but you’ve got to be ready,” LaFleur said. “Just for him to stay with it through everything he’s been through, I think that says a lot about him. Just really proud of his effort and just not getting discouraged, because that can be tough on guys, especially when they’re the star in college at that position where you’re getting the bulk of the carries and the bulk of the plays, and then coming in here and not getting a whole lot of action and just never knowing when your number is going to be called.