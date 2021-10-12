Packers Notebook: Ailing cornerback King could miss Bears game

“We’ve been having ongoing conversations, but I’m going to keep those to us right now,” LaFleur said when asked about the team’s plan for Bakhtiari. “I know David, he’s champing at the bit to get back out there, too, and he’s doing everything he can.

“Certainly, it’s not one of those decisions that you take lightly. He’s coming off a pretty significant injury and you want to make sure, first and foremost, that he’s healthy and he’s not at a greater risk of reinjury. But also there’s a lot of just that confidence factor (of) being out there and being able to go out there and play fast, physical and free of any type of worry of injury or whatnot so you can go out there and play your best ball.”

Jenkins closer

Bakhtiari’s replacement at left tackle, Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins, missed his third straight game Sunday with the ankle injury he suffered against Detroit and played through to the end of the game. Jenkins practiced on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday last week but LaFleur said Monday that he wasn’t necessarily expecting Jenkins to be cleared on game day.