Packers Notebook: After performance in opener, offensive line has work to do

GREEN BAY — Nathaniel Hackett hesitated, then found the two-word phrase he wanted to use to describe the Green Bay Packers offensive line’s performance in the run game during Saturday night’s preseason-opening 26-7 loss to the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field.
“It was … very bad,” the Packers offensive coordinator said Sunday afternoon after he, head coach Matt LaFleur and the offensive coaches went through the performance—one that led to the team’s four running backs mustering just 53 yards on 19 attempts.
In fairness, not only were the Packers without No. 1 running back Aaron Jones, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury but wouldn’t have played anyway, but No. 2 running back AJ Dillon got just one carry (for 1 yard) and the offensive line was without five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (on the physically unable to perform list while coming back from last season’s knee injury), Elgton Jenkins (set to start in Bakhtiari’s place on Sept. 12 in New Orleans if Bakhtiari isn’t cleared) and Billy Turner (who moved to left tackle late last season in the wake of Bakhtiari’s injury).
That said, the real concern for the coaching staff was the way the top three guards — Lucas Patrick, Jon Runyan and Ben Braden — performed inside. With Jenkins, a left guard by trade who earned his first Pro Bowl nod at that position last year, set to be the opening-day left tackle, the Packers need to find two of those three guards suitable to start in a game that counts in the standings.
And so far, offensive line coach Adam Stenavich said, none of them has distinguished himself. He went with Patrick at right guard and Runyan at left guard against the Texans, but that may not be the case this coming Saturday against the New York Jets.
“I just kind of wanted to see how they looked out there. So far with those guys at the guard position, no one’s really stepped up and risen above the rest,” Stenavich said. “So, we just put them out there with the first group and see how they handle it.”
The answer: Not well. Hackett, LaFleur and Stenavich all remarked that they didn’t see a ton of mental mistakes being made at guard, meaning the problems were related to fundamentals, technique and effort.
“I hope that will light a little fire under some guys,” Stenavich said. “I definitely thought we lacked intensity.”
On notice
The question was posed about third-year tight end Jace Sternberger in, presumably, expectation of a positive answer about a 2019 third-round pick who has struggled to find consistency or a role in his first two NFL seasons and now is fighting for a roster spot in camp.
Having done little to impress during practices as Ray Nitschke Field so far this summer, Sternberger had on Saturday night what was almost certainly his best moment since camp began: A 34-yard catch of a Jordan Love pass on a seam route during the first half. The catch-and-run by Sternberger set up the Packers’ only touchdown of the game, so it made sense to ask about him.
But while tight ends coach Justin Outten’s initial reply about Sternberger (“It was awesome to see him get back going again”) was positive, his follow-up thoughts were a clear warning to Sternberger that the big play has to be merely a starting point for him.
“That one play doesn’t really describe the player. It’s more consistently what you’re putting in day in and day out. With his consistency, it’s kind of been sporadic,” Outten said of Sternberger, who will start the season on a two-game NFL suspension for a substance-abuse violation. “Whether it’s still getting used to the playbook or feeling around the line of scrimmage, he’s still having some up-and-down days. With the extra reps that he’s getting, he’s got a handle it a little bit better in a sense of more video and doing the extra things outside.
“But that’s all fixable. Those things can come along. This is a huge preseason for him, with these three games and being the guy and getting as much reps as possible in these live settings. He can grow from some lessons that he learned last night and then moving forward.”
Family matters
LaFleur is clearly looking forward to the two days of joint practices with the Jets, who are coached by one of LaFleur’s best friends (Robert Saleh) and whose offensive coordinator is none other than LaFleur’s younger brother, Mike.
“Absolutely. We’ve got our whole families coming in town. My parents, my sister-in-law and her kids, they’ll all be staying at the house,” LaFleur said. “We’ll get some opportunities to hang out in the evening. I think we’re going to try to something with the Jets staff one of the nights and just enjoy some good camaraderie.”
Clay coming?
General manager Brian Gutekunst was aware of Bakhtiari, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Randall Cobb all posting on Instagram a plea to bring back longtime outside linebacker Clay Matthews, who didn’t play last season and remains a free agent.
But don’t look for Gutekunst to add him at those veterans’ behest.
The 35-year-old Matthews, whom the team did not re-sign following the 2018 season, played 10 seasons in Green Bay, departing as the franchise’s all-time leader in quarterback sacks (83.5). He recorded eight sacks in 13 games for the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, but he was released after that season. The Denver Broncos were interested in Matthews last year, but he turned down their overtures.
Asked if the simultaneous social media posts by those three were meant to nudge him toward bringing Matthews back, Gutekunst replied, “I’ve had no discussions about that but I think that’s probably a better question for them.”