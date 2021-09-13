Packers Notebook: After ‘dissecting’ horror film, coaches hope defense will be better

LaFleur offered an encouraging report on second-year tight end Josiah Deguara, who sustained a concussion against the Saints and stayed down for what seemed like an unusually long time before leaving the field under his own power. Asked whether Deguara, who missed most of last season with a torn ACL in his knee suffered on Oct. 5, was knocked unconscious on the play, LaFleur said he wasn’t comfortable discussing it.

“I’m just glad that Josiah, he seems to be in a good spot. Obviously, he’s in the (concussion) protocols, so we’ll see how he advances through it,” LaFleur said. “I’m just happy he was able to walk off the field and he seems to be in a much better place today.”

Extra points

LaFleur said he had not gotten any sort of feedback—or an apology—for the questionable roughing-the-passer flag thrown on Za’Darius Smith during the third quarter. “I have not heard anything yet,” LaFleur said. … LaFleur said backup quarterback Jordan Love “did a lot of great things” in his 15 snaps of mop-up duty, the 2020 first-round pick’s first NFL regular-season experience. Love was 5 of 7 for 68 yards before fumbling in the red zone late in the game. “I thought he handled himself well,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, you don’t want to end it with a fumble in the red zone. I think that’s just one of those deals where the more he plays, the better feel he’ll get for where the pocket (is).” … LaFleur said the players will spend Tuesday watching the film of Sunday’s loss, then have Wednesday off with the Monday night game. “(Tuesday) we’re going to really take a good, hard look at the tape,” LaFleur said. “And then we’re going to have a walkthrough with our guys to just kind of go over some things that we definitely need to get corrected.”