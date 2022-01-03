Packers Notebook: Adams sets new single-season mark for receptions

GREEN BAY — Davante Adams wants to be able to look at film of his play and know he’s playing at his optimal level.

The Green Bay Packers star wide receiver also wants the 22 yards he needs next week in the regular-season finale at Detroit to break the franchise single-season receiving yardage record.

Adams caught 11 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown during Sunday night’s 37-10 romp over the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field, giving him 117 receptions on the season — breaking his own franchise single-season record of 115, set last year.

With 1,498 yards on the year, he also pulled to within 21 yards of the club’s single-season receiving yardage record, set by former teammate Jordy Nelson, who had 1,519 yards in 2014, when Adams was a rookie. With Adams, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur all apparently leaning toward having the starters play against the Lions despite having the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed locked up, Adams should have the chance to break Nelson’s record.

“That’s why I want to play. Nah, that’s not why, but I’d like to think playing a half or whatever it is, whatever we decide, I’ll be able to take care of that,” said Adams, who now has 31 career 100-yard receiving games, one behind the Packers record held by Pro Football Hall of Famer James Lofton. “Who knows what will happen in the future, so you’ve got to take advantage of different opportunities when you’re so close. If I needed 200 yards or something like that, maybe we’d chill. But being so close to it, why not?”

While Adams, if he does get the 22 yards he needs against the Lions, will be breaking Nelson’s record in a 17-game season, he’ll do it after missing the team’s Oct. 28 win at Arizona after contracting COVID-19. Over the past four seasons, Adams has now caught 426 passes, including 111 in 2018, when he sat out the regular-season finale with a knee injury, leaving him one reception shy of Sterling Sharpe’s then-team record 112 receptions, set in 1993.

Asked what setting the receptions record — again — meant to him, Adams said “a lot,” although not because of the accomplishment itself.

“It means that I’m going to continue to push,” Adams said. “That’s kind of been the scope of my career — just keep building and getting better. I’ve said this a thousand times, it’s just about the film for me — if I’ve got the right film and I’m making everything look good and I’m being consistent and getting open and doing what I’ve got to do.

“I’ve got a great (group of) wideouts, a great quarterback, my coach — everybody’s going to put me in a good spot to go make plays. I’ve just got to keep adding up and putting good film together.”

Jones gets revved up

About a month ago, Aaron Jones was self-assessing his season and was bothered by the absence of big, game-breaking runs.

At the time, Jones had only two runs of 20 or more yards: A 57-yarder at Cincinnati on Oct. 10, and a 28-yarder at Chicago on Oct. 17. After that win over the Bears, Jones’ longest run over the next eight games (including a Nov. 21 loss at Minnesota for which Jones was inactive with a knee injury), Jones’ longest run was a 16-yarder.

“That’s something that I’ve definitely got to get back to — breaking those long runs, being explosive, being that home run threat and putting pressure on the defense,” Jones said at the time. “That’s something that I look forward to getting back to.”

Against the Vikings, he did.

During the first half alone, Jones had runs of 27 and 28 yards. Although those two big runs led to only three points — the first explosive run went to waste when the Packers’ failed on fourth-and-3 from Minnesota’s 11-yard line — it marked the first time in Jones’ career that he had two runs of 25 yards or more in the same game. By halftime, he had 69 yards on just six carries and had moved past Ryan Grant and into fifth place on the Packers’ all-time rushing list (4,163).

For the game, Jones and fellow running back AJ Dillon combined for 139 rushing yards and 189 total yards from scrimmage, with Dillon scoring a pair of second-half touchdowns. Jones (1,190) and Dillon (1,049) became only the fourth running-back duo in team history and the first since Eddie Lee Ivery and Gerry Ellis in 1980 to gain 1,000 or more yards from scrimmage in the same season.

Five activated, cleared to play

After a challenging week with players landing on and coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list on a daily basis, the Packers wound up having to make very few adjustments to their game-day roster because of the virus.

Punter Corey Bojorquez, who tested positive on Tuesday, was returned to the active roster on Saturday and medically cleared on Sunday, meaning the Packers didn’t need to bring emergency punter Johnny Townsend onto the roster and didn’t have to experiment with an inexperienced holder on Mason Crosby’s placekicks, either.

That turned out to be important on Crosby’s first field goal, as Bojorquez initially bobbled the snap but managed to get the ball down just in time for Crosby’s right leg to swing through and put a 35-yarder between the uprights for a 3-0 lead.

The Packers also got two of their top tight ends (Marcedes Lewis, Tyler Davis), special-teams linebacker Oren Burks and backup offensive lineman Ben Braden back in time for the game, and Lewis’ return allowed Lewis to make his 27th consecutive start, the longest such active streak among tight ends.

Wide receiver/returner Amari Rodgers did remain on the COVID-19 list, opening the door for recently-signed David Moore, who had a 21-yard punt return to start the second half—the longest punt return of the season for Green Bay. Rodgers had a 17-yarder earlier in the year.

Alexander lands on COVID-19 list

Jaire Alexander wasn’t going to play on Sunday night, anyway. The Packers star cornerback is still working his way back from his Oct. 3 shoulder injury, and while the Packers activated him to the 53-man roster on Wednesday, they did so with no intention of playing him against the Vikings.

That point became moot not long before kickoff, though, as the team placed Alexander on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

With the NFL’s new return-to-play protocols, Alexander could be back inside team headquarters by midweek, in time for Wednesday’s practice, if the Packers want to get Alexander some work in next Sunday’s regular-season finale at Detroit before the playoffs begin.

Asked during the week about how the team planned to re-integrate Alexander into the lineup, LaFleur replied, “It’s going to be gradual. When he’s ready, then he’ll be available. But I think it’s just more or less making sure that everybody feels comfortable with where he’s at and making sure that he’s good for the long haul.”

Extra points

LaFleur made a curious decision early in the game, choosing to challenge a Sean Mannion-to-Tyler Conklin completion on which he believed linebacker Preston Smith got a hand on Conklin and caused him to fall before getting up to gain more yardage. LaFleur turned out to be right, although all the successful challenge did save the Packers 11 yards, cutting a 23-yard gain down to 12 yards. … Before a field-goal drive to end the half, the Vikings had managed just 28 net yards of offense over a five-possession span of the first half and had not converted a single third-down situation. … Rashan Gary notched a first-half sack against Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion, giving Gary 9.5 on the season, the most on the team. Smith followed with a sack of his own, giving him nine on the year.

