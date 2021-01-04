Packers Notebook: Adams breaks Sterling’s single-season reception record

In the postgame celebration in the Soldier Field visitor’s locker room Sunday evening, Aaron Rodgers sought out Davante Adams. The Green Bay Packers quarterback had something to say to his No. 1 wide receiver and close friend.
“I’ll tell you what I told Tae in the locker room. I said, ‘Thirteen and a half games, and you just had the greatest season by a Packer receiver in history.’ And I meant it,” Rodgers said, emphasizing that Adams managed to catch 115 passes for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns despite missing 2½ games with a hamstring injury earlier this season. “It got me emotional, and it gets me emotional in this moment.
“I just have a ton of respect and appreciation for him and what he’s accomplished. It’s been an unbelievable year. He’s just such a special, special player.”
With six receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown in the Packers’ 35-16 victory over the Chicago Bears, Adams broke Sterling Sharpe’s Packers single-season reception record (112 in 1993) and tied Sharpe’s franchise record for touchdown catches, set in 1994. He wound up 145 yards shy of Jordy Nelson’s yardage record (1,519 in 2014).
“Those guys are just the best at what they do,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “In my opinion, it’s not even close, in terms of what Aaron (does) — not only what he does on the field but what he brings to this team. And then Tae, I can’t even find the words to articulate what he’s able to do and the value he brings to our football team. Those guys are two special, Hall of Fame players that consistently show up and perform.”
Although with the Bears defense giving all-pro cornerback Kyle Fuller coverage help against Adams, those records almost stayed out of reach. Adams had just two catches for 18 yards entering the fourth quarter, but he went to LaFleur on the sideline to discuss ways to get him the ball down the stretch, and it happened — including a 6-yard touchdown from Rodgers to seal the win.
“When we get a stalemate and we’re not really productive the way that we should be or the way we can be, that’s when it starts to get a little frustrating,” Adams said. “But I just try not to panic in situations like that, especially with everything that we had on the line. We just wanted to make sure we stayed as calm as possible. It was definitely a conversation that was had, but it was initiated by the coaches just to make sure they made a conscious effort to get me involved. From there, I just had to make sure I made plays. I tried to do that on those last two drives.”
Line comes through
Playing its first game without franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari, who suffered a season-ending knee injury during Thursday’s practice, the Packers line held up well, allowing only one sack — giving Rodgers a career full-season low of 20 on the year.
“Dave means so much … in my opinion, the best left tackle in football. Anytime you lose that, that is a big loss for your team,” said LaFleur, who started Billy Turner at left tackle and ex-University of Wisconsin lineman Ricky Wagner at right tackle. “We’re very, very fortunate to have guys like Billy Turner and Rick Wagner … guys who can step in and pick up the slack. Although we’ll miss him, we have a lot of confidence in the guys that we have in that locker room that we can still accomplish what we need to.”
MVS gives, takes away
While wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s 72-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter was yet another example of the downfield difference-maker he is, his drop on what would have been a 53-yard touchdown on the Packers’ opening possession of the second half was a reminder of how maddeningly inconsistent he can be.
After a costly overtime fumble in a loss at Indianapolis on Nov. 22, he went two games without a catch. Then, after catching six passes for 85 yards and a touchdown in a win at Detroit on Dec. 13, he went the next two games without a reception again.
The drop against the Bears could have been a game-changer, as the Bears pulled within 21-16 before the Packers’ final two touchdowns.
“That was definitely a real good scheme there (on the drop). We had a chance,” Rodgers said. “MVS didn’t come up with it, but he made a nice play earlier in the game. We just need a little bit more consistency from him. I mean, he’s the most bummed person on the entire field, I’m sure, after that one.”
Careful with COVID-19
Rodgers was asked what his advice had been to his teammates about the playoff bye week the Packers earned with the victory.
“Don’t get COVID,” Rodgers replied.
He wasn’t kidding. That was LaFleur’s primary message to his players, too.
“We need everybody, so our guys are going to have to continue to be responsible off the field as well, just making sure that they’re not putting themselves in harm’s way to catch COVID,” LaFleur said. “Because that could derail us in a heartbeat.”
Dancing shoes
Rodgers revealed that after the game, the usually staid LaFleur danced in the postgame celebration. Apparently, LaFleur had promised running back Jamaal Williams — the team’s resident dance aficionado — that he would dance if the Packers secured the No. 1 seed.
“I don’t know if you can call it (dancing), but I was telling Jamaal that if we take care of business, I’ll bust out a few moves,” LaFleur said with a laugh. “Now, they’re not very good, but … I’ve never been known for my dancing ability, but he inspires me on a daily basis just how he brings it every day in practice on the field. So I told him he’s got to teach me a few moves.”