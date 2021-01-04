Packers Notebook: Adams breaks Sterling’s single-season reception record

Although with the Bears defense giving all-pro cornerback Kyle Fuller coverage help against Adams, those records almost stayed out of reach. Adams had just two catches for 18 yards entering the fourth quarter, but he went to LaFleur on the sideline to discuss ways to get him the ball down the stretch, and it happened — including a 6-yard touchdown from Rodgers to seal the win.

“When we get a stalemate and we’re not really productive the way that we should be or the way we can be, that’s when it starts to get a little frustrating,” Adams said. “But I just try not to panic in situations like that, especially with everything that we had on the line. We just wanted to make sure we stayed as calm as possible. It was definitely a conversation that was had, but it was initiated by the coaches just to make sure they made a conscious effort to get me involved. From there, I just had to make sure I made plays. I tried to do that on those last two drives.”

Line comes through

Playing its first game without franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari, who suffered a season-ending knee injury during Thursday’s practice, the Packers line held up well, allowing only one sack — giving Rodgers a career full-season low of 20 on the year.