Packers: No preseason games will make assessing players a challenge

All of this doesn’t even take into account the scouting challenges that lie ahead if the college football season is postponed or canceled. Gutekunst said he has put contingency plans in place for his college scouts who might not be traveling to campuses this fall if there is no football, and that there’ll be other challenges created by a spring season if schools opt to play games then.

“I think we’re prepared on a number of different fronts to attack this. But I think we have to be very flexible, too, because things will change and we’re going to prepare,” Gutekunst said. “There’s going to be a draft, we’re going to have to acquire players, so we’re just going to have to do it a few different ways.

“The first and foremost thing with our road scouts is we want to keep them safe. But at the same time, I think a lot of those guys are itching to get out and start evaluating these players in college. Obviously if certain conferences and levels don’t play, we’re going to have to do a lot of our evaluations off the tape from 2019, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if we got down to that December area (of the calendar) where you might see some different kind of combines or workouts we’ll be able to attend.