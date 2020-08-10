Packers: No preseason games will make assessing players a challenge

GREEN BAY — Allen Lazard is a realist. Having given the Green Bay Packers every reason to keep him during training camp and the preseason games last summer – and still getting let go on the final cutdown – he wonders what it would have been like for him to face the daunting challenges some of the fringe-of-the-roster guys have before them amid COVID-19.
“I think this year’s class, especially the undrafted guys, they get screwed over more than anybody else,” the Packers No. 2 wide receiver said earlier this week during a Zoom video conference call with reporters. “One, just being able to (understand) the language we’re talking when it comes to offense and defense, and then just being out there physically and having that different change of speed coming from the college to pro level. And then, it’s getting those reps.
“Obviously starting this late and everything, getting ready for the season, those opportunities come far and few between. It’s going to be hard (for them). But I think there will still be a lot of great opportunities (for) guys lower on the roster can make a name for themselves.”
Although Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst disputed the notion Monday that he made a mistake when he cut Lazard at the end of camp last year – “The fact that we were able to do it and still get him back, I would say that no,” Gutekunst said – the reality is that he and the scouting and coaching staffs had a full offseason, full training camp and four preseason games to evaluate Lazard and still managed to expose him to the waiver wire.
Lazard, of course, was promoted to the 53-man roster just before the regular-season opener at Chicago, and he went on to become quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ No. 2 target behind Davante Adams during the second half of the season, catching 38 passes for 513 yards and three touchdowns (including playoffs).
GMs and scouts have a challenging job in evaluating their teams and individual players’ talents under the best of circumstances. Thanks to a lost offseason program, truncated training camp and the elimination of preseason games, that job will be infinitely harder this summer – not just for Gutekunst, but across the league. And while head coach Matt LaFleur plans to have more competitive periods in practice in hopes of replicating the work players would have gotten in preseason games, practices are by definition different than game situatoins.
“It won't be easy,” Gutekunst acknowledged during a Zoom call of his own Monday afternoon. “I think the evaluation process of players when they’re out there (in games), on their own making decisions under the lights is different and it’s very valuable to us.
“I think Matt and his staff will do a really good job of creating some evaluation opportunities, but it’s not going to be the same. So, there’ll be a little bit of leaps of faith, and we’re going to have to do the best we can over the next six weeks before we get to that first game.
“But, we’ve got a lot of experience on our staff, and certainly information we're going to need from the coaches. We feel pretty good about the ability to make the right decisions when that time comes.”
The Packers’ first practice of camp, after two weeks of strength-and-conditioning sessions and walkthrough-only work on the field, is set for Saturday in helmets and shorts. They’ll be allowed 14 padded practices between next Monday and Sept. 6 in advance of their Sept. 13 regular-season opener at Minnesota.
Gutekunst said he and LaFleur established a strong line of communication last year together and admitted that such heart-to-heart talks about players and honest evaluations of which guys fit the Packers’ systems the best will be vital with so much less on-field information being gathered.
“This year, all you have is all you have, you know?” Gutekunst said. “Every opportunity these guys have to impress not only our scouting staff but our coaching staff and their teammates, the opportunities are just limited. Whether that’s in a meeting, knowing what they’re supposed to do and being on point there, whether it’s the walkthroughs, the strength and conditioning, being in shape, everything’s just a little bit more important because we don’t have the length of time and the exposures to make these decisions.
“Obviously, this is our second training camp together, and last year I thought was really good being able to be very open with each other about some of the guys we were evaluating, what we might need to see. Most of that was around the preseason games, so this year probably will be the opposite, just more around the practices and certain markers we’ll have as we go through.”
The current conditions also will make it difficult to improve the team from the outside, Gutekunst said. Although the Packers did add fullback John Lovett off waivers last week from Kansas City, NFL teams cannot currently bring street free agents in for workouts.
“Right now it’s a little cumbersome to go through the process, but at the same time you just have to be on top of it and just anticipate the things you might need to do and be prepared that way,” Gutekunst said. “It’s just like the rest of the world right now, you just have to have that little bit extra patience because it’s different from what it was.”
On top of that, teams must be down to 80 players on the roster as of Sunday, and with five players on the COVID-19 reserve list and not counting against the roster at the moment, the Packers could have to make a series of personnel moves before they’ve seen much – or any – of some players in the practice setting.
“It’s another one of the challenges that we’re going through,” Gutekunst said. “We want to keep as many players around here as we can. We’ve always operated that way. Obviously in a normal year, especially the last few years where we just had the one cutdown, it was a little bit easier.
“But with certain guys coming off certain lists, we have to be prepared to make the moves that we need to make. And a lot of times it’s not going to be with enough of the information really that we would like to have on the players we may be releasing. But it’s just the situation we’re in right now. We’ve got a great staff, we feel really good about how we’re going about it, but it doesn’t make it easy.”
All of this doesn’t even take into account the scouting challenges that lie ahead if the college football season is postponed or canceled. Gutekunst said he has put contingency plans in place for his college scouts who might not be traveling to campuses this fall if there is no football, and that there’ll be other challenges created by a spring season if schools opt to play games then.
“I think we’re prepared on a number of different fronts to attack this. But I think we have to be very flexible, too, because things will change and we’re going to prepare,” Gutekunst said. “There’s going to be a draft, we’re going to have to acquire players, so we’re just going to have to do it a few different ways.
“The first and foremost thing with our road scouts is we want to keep them safe. But at the same time, I think a lot of those guys are itching to get out and start evaluating these players in college. Obviously if certain conferences and levels don’t play, we’re going to have to do a lot of our evaluations off the tape from 2019, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if we got down to that December area (of the calendar) where you might see some different kind of combines or workouts we’ll be able to attend.
“The work those guys are going to have to do from an evaluation aspect, and also the background information and all the character information we rely on those guys so much for, all that is still going to be required. So they’re going to have their work cut out for them. They’re just going to have to do it in some different ways. But it’s all still going to have to be done before we get to the time next year when the draft is.”
Extra points
The Packers waived DE/LB Jamal Davis Monday and claimed wide receiver Travis Fulgham off waivers from the Detroit Lions, per the official NFL transaction wire. Fulgham was a sixth-round pick out of Old Dominion in last year’s draft and saw action in three games for the Lions but did not have a reception. … Gutekunst said wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who spent all of last season on injured reserve, should be fully cleared for action for Saturday’s first practice. Both Gutekunst and LaFleur have spoken highly of St. Brown, a sixth-round pick in 2018, despite not having any offseason practices to evaluate. … Gutekunst said players will be able to decide what they want to wear during practice to protect themselves from each other with COVID-19.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!