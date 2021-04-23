Packers: Needing help to complement Clark on Defensive line

Best in class

Christian Barmore, Alabama.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Barmore has been a one-year wonder — twice. He only played one full year of varsity football in high school, having been a better basketball player than football player, but his performance was enough to land him a scholarship to Alabama. Then last year, as a redshirt sophomore, he had eight sacks, was a second-team all-American and was the defensive MVP of the national championship game for the Crimson Tide, setting him up to be the first defensive tackle taken and possibly the only one in this year’s first round.

“He’s a good pass rusher,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “He gives us something inside that I think is very helpful in pass rush. It’s a role that we’ve been trying to sort of groom him for.”

Barmore didn’t do much as a run-stopper in Alabama’s defense, and while he has obvious talent, there are concerns about how inconsistent he was in his lone season as a full-time starter.