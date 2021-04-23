Packers: Needing help to complement Clark on Defensive line

GREEN BAY — While news of one Green Bay Packers inquiry got plenty of fanfare at last November’s NFL trade deadline — their we’ll-give-you-a-fourth-round-pick proposal to the Houston Texans for speedy wide receiver Will Fuller — general manager Brian Gutekunst actually tried to swing another deal that got considerably less attention.
Gutekunst reportedly offered the New York Giants a mid-round pick for defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, but the Giants rejected the offer. Tomlinson, a second-round pick from Alabama in 2017 who has never missed a game in his four-year NFL career and had 3.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons while playing nose tackle, finished out the season in New York before signing a two-year, $22 million free-agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings last month.
Tomlinson would look awfully good in green and gold and lined up next to Kenny Clark right about now on the Packers’ defensive line, which beyond Clark and up-and-coming Kingsley Keke is full of uncertainty.
Clark, who signed a four-year, $70 million extension as training camp kicked off last summer, remains the anchor of the unit, although after a Week 1 groin injury forced him to miss three games and limited his effectiveness for much of the year, his production dipped after his Pro Bowl campaign in 2019.
He was just rounding into form late in the season, and he wound up with more sacks (2.5) in two playoff games than he had in 13 regular-season games (2.0)
Keke, meanwhile, flashed throughout his second season and had a pair of two-sack games but also showed the kind of inconsistency that is commonplace with young players and drives defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery crazy.
“I think he’s grown from that standpoint,” Montgomery said late in the year. “He’s still learning. It’s still early for his career for where he’s going to be, but he’s got a lot of ability and I look forward to seeing the growth there.”
There was some thought that veteran defensive end Dean Lowry might be released in a salary-cap move, but that never happened. Lowry signed a three-year, $20 million extension in July 2019 and has two years left on that deal.
The team allowed disappointing 2017 third-round pick Montravius Adams to leave via free agency, as he signed a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million with New England. But they did bring back Tyler Lancaster, re-signing him to a one-year deal after opting not to tender him as a restricted free agent.
While finding line help is surely on Gutekunst’s draft to-do list, it’s unlikely he’ll find a player worth taking in the first round, even at No. 29 overall. The most intriguing player with a first-round grade is Alabama’s Christian Barmore, although there are questions about his limited college productivity.
“It’s probably one of the worst defensive tackle groups that we’ve had in the last decade,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “It’s just not very good. I think there’s a good chance we don’t see a defensive tackle go in the first round.”
Best in class
Christian Barmore, Alabama.
The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Barmore has been a one-year wonder — twice. He only played one full year of varsity football in high school, having been a better basketball player than football player, but his performance was enough to land him a scholarship to Alabama. Then last year, as a redshirt sophomore, he had eight sacks, was a second-team all-American and was the defensive MVP of the national championship game for the Crimson Tide, setting him up to be the first defensive tackle taken and possibly the only one in this year’s first round.
“He’s a good pass rusher,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “He gives us something inside that I think is very helpful in pass rush. It’s a role that we’ve been trying to sort of groom him for.”
Barmore didn’t do much as a run-stopper in Alabama’s defense, and while he has obvious talent, there are concerns about how inconsistent he was in his lone season as a full-time starter.
“Barmore is a little bit of a boom or bust,” Jeremiah said. “There is a lot of ability there. You saw the good stuff at the end of the year that gets you fired up. And then I could point out some games in the early or middle part of the season where he doesn’t look like the same guy. Just a little bit up and down with him.”
Best of the rest
Levi Onwuzurike, Washington; Marlon Tuipulotu, USC; Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech; Jay Tufele, USC; Daviyon Nixon, Iowa; Alim McNeil, North Carolina State; Tommy Togiai, Ohio State.
Pick to click
Isaiahh Loudermilk, Wisconsin.
The 6-foot-6, 274-pound Loudermilk battled through more than his share of injuries during his five years in Madison, ending his career with 11.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He played defensive end in the Badgers’ base 3-4 defense, and he had a solid pro day on March 10 that should give him a good chance of being drafted on Day 3.
Teams have shown interest in him as either a 3-4 or 4-3 defensive end, so his NFL success will depend in part on finding the right fit with the right team.
“Everyone I’ve talked to so far, we’ve kind of talked about a little bit of both of that, kind of playing all along the line. It’s still kind of a toss-up where exactly I will be, where a lot of teams would want me,” Loudermilk said at pro day. “I feel like I was able to show that I’m able to play all over the line here, from five-tech(nique) to three-tech(nique) to shade (nose tackle). That’s kind of what I pitch to people, that I feel like I’m a versatile player, that I’m a three-down player, that you can put me anywhere on the line. I feel like I can do a great job anywhere.”
History lesson
The late Ted Thompson was fond of saying that “The good Lord only made so many big guys,” and the longtime Packers GM’s draft strategy followed that philosophy. During his 13 drafts in Green Bay, Thompson took 17 defensive linemen.
Clark, the 27th overall pick in 2016, likely will wind up being Thompson’s best pick at the position, although B.J. Raji (ninth overall, 2009) was a Pro Bowl pick and key contributor on a top-5 defense during the 2010 team’s run to the Super Bowl XLV title and Mike Daniels (132nd overall pick, 2012) made one Pro Bowl and was a consistent player for seven seasons.
But the challenge in the draft is finding those defensive linemen who can have sustained success, and all too often, Thompson’s picks were disappointments. From Justin Harrell (16th overall, 2007) to Jerel Worthy (51st overall, 2012) to Khyri Thornton (85th overall, 2014) to Adams, too many were non factors or disappointments.
Gutekunst has drafted only two true down linemen so far in his three drafts — Keke, a fifth-round pick in 2019, and James Looney, a seventh-round pick in 2018 who eventually converted to tight end before the team moved on from him. In Keke, Gutekunst appears to have a Day 3 find with potential to be a staple on the line. The challenge in this draft will be to find a similar player to augment that unit.