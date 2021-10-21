Packers: Needing help on the edge, defense turns to Mercilus FRI

Preston Smith did not practice Wednesday because of an oblique injury he suffered during last Sunday’s win at Chicago, leaving the Packers with only 2019 first-round pick Rashan Gary, Jonathan Garvin and La’Darius Hamilton at the position. And Hamilton, signed off of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad on Sept. 17, has barely been on the roster for a month.

Preston Smith has never missed a start during his seven-year NFL career, so the Packers are hoping he’ll be able to play against Washington, his former team.

"I think it's one of those deals that we're going to give him the week and see where he ends up," said head coach Matt LaFleur. "Certainly, we're hopeful to have him. He's a big part of our defense. I know he's motivated to want to get out there and he's done such a great job. He's been physical, he's been disruptive both in the run and the pass game. He's provided great leadership out there, so certainly we'd love to have him back. But we'll see as the week plays out."

How impactful Mercilus can be at this point in his career is hard to say. According to Pro Football Focus, he had just five total pressures in his 102 pass rushes this season.

But quarterback Aaron Rodgers has high hopes

“Whitney, he’s a pass rusher. If we can get him 15 to 20 rushes at least in this first game, I think it’d be a big plus for our squad,” Rodgers said. “Guys like that, they want to come to a winning team. When you go from 1-5 to 5-1, it’s a whole new outlook on life.”

