Packers: Need young receivers to improve, help Adams

“I can watch that video a hundred times, and I’ll smile every time,” Valdes-Scantling said. “Just being able to give my mom something that she has dreamt about. My mom works her butt off, and being able to make her dream come true, because she has never asked me for anything since I got into the NFL, or ever. She’s always been the type to give to me or whatever I needed she made it happen, has never asked me for a dollar or anything. So just being able to do something nice for her for a change is huge to me.”

The Packers are hoping Valdes-Scantling can make a jump similar to the progress Lazard showed last season. Lazard, a 2018 undrafted free agent from Iowa State, spent most of his rookie year on Jacksonville’s practice squad. He didn’t make the Packers’ initial 53-man roster last year, but finished the season with 35 catches for 477 yards and three touchdowns. All of his catches came in the final 11 games of the season.

Green Bay needs the 6-foot-5 Lazard to take another step forward this year.

“Allen’s been steady,” LaFleur said. “You know, his game is definitely very, very physical, and you don’t always get to demonstrate that in practice, especially when you’re going against your own teammates. So I am definitely looking forward to seeing him in game action.”