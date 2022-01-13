Packers: Myers overcoming his knee injury just in time for playoff push

GREEN BAY — Josh Myers insisted Wednesday that he wanted to explain exactly what happened to his knee that afternoon in Chicago. The Green Bay Packers earnest rookie center didn’t seem to be faking it, either.

“I want to tell you so bad, but I just … uh … I think for now I just leave it alone. And I apologize for that,” he said of the knee injury he suffered in the Packers’ Oct. 17 win over the Bears at Soldier Field — an injury that sidelined him for the next 10 games. “But a couple weeks after the Super Bowl, I’d have no problem saying it. Once this season is over, I’d feel more comfortable.”

Whether that’s a competitive concern — he doesn’t want the Packers’ NFC Divisional playoff opponent, whoever it ends up being, knowing what was wrong with his knee — or there’s some other reason for his secrecy, is unclear. But this much is certain: He’s happy to be back on the field, back in the mix and back on an offensive line that might actually have most of its preferred starting five back together for the postseason.

With Myers (32 of the Packers’ 68 offensive snaps) and five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (27) both having returned to action in last Sunday’s regular-season finale at Detroit, and with veteran right tackle Billy Turner taking part in individual drills during Wednesday’s bye-week practice, the Packers could line up with Bakhtiari at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Myers at center, Lucas Patrick (or Royce Newman) at right guard and Turner at right tackle when they dace the NFC’s lowest-remaining seed on Jan. 22 or 23 at Lambeau Field.

The only one missing would be Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins, who played left tackle in Bakhtiari’s absence until suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during the Packers’ Nov. 21 loss at Minnesota. But the coaches have been thrilled with Runyan’s consistent play since he became the starting left guard in Week 2, as he played 1,053 of the offense’s 1,059 snaps over the final 16 games.

Patrick, who started 11 games at center while Myers was sidelined (including the Packers’ Oct. 10 win at Cincinnati, which Myers missed with a finger injury), started at right guard against the Lions before moving to center when Myers called it a day after at halftime. Patrick was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday but could miss only limited time with the NFL’s latest return-to-play protocols.

And should Patrick’s return be delayed or Turner experience a setback in his recovery from a Dec. 12 knee injury of his own, the Packers have Newman, backup right tackle Dennis Kelly and backup left tackle Yosh Nijman in reserve with a ton of experience gained amid the injuries.

“We did have some moving pieces toward the middle of the season. But in the beginning of the year, I felt like we were all driving pretty good together,” Runyan said. “And then with (Myers) coming back, it’s just trying to regain that momentum that we had. And it’s slowly coming along building into practice.

“It was nice having Dave out there and having Josh out there in the game. You get to see things when they’re going fast and live. I think we did a decent job up front when those two guys were in there, and we’re going to need everybody for this playoff push. So it’s nice to know we have that depth on the O-line where we can play seven to eight guys in the game.”

Myers is just happy to be one of them again. He thought he was on track to return to game action for the Packers’ Jan. 2 win over the Vikings at Lambeau Field, but he said his rehabilitation “hit a wall” and he needed to take a step back before practicing again last week heading into the Detroit game.

“It meant everything to me,” Myers said. “I really wanted to get back this season. That was the goal I set for myself in rehab, so I was really happy we were able to get that done and continue through the rest of the playoffs.

“I felt great during Detroit. I was moving really well. I was able to get that first half in, and felt pretty good. There’s some things that I obviously need to work on, but all together (I) felt pretty good.”

Myers said he was able to move laterally well and didn’t have any issues engaging in blocks as his rehab progressed but would encounter issues when sprinting straight ahead. Once he got past that road block physically, it was a matter of working his way back mentally.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever missed games for an injury in my career. So, mentally, it definitely took a toll. That was really hard,” said Myers, who started 21 games his final two years at Ohio State, despite a foot injury as a redshirt junior last year. “So, that was a new experience for me and something I had to fight through for sure. It was hard physically, too. It hurt. It was a struggle to get back. But the mental side of it was tough.”

While quarterback Aaron Rodgers nudged Bakhtiari to play last week, getting Myers back at center might’ve been just as important. For while Bakhtiari is in his ninth NFL season, Myers not only is a rookie but plays a position where he has to be in sync with the quarterback.

“I thought there were a lot of things that Josh did well (against Detroit). (But) you’re looking at two just completely different circumstances in terms of the number of plays David has played throughout the course of his career versus the number that Josh has,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “I would say David probably looked a little further along than Josh, but we’re confident that Josh will get there. He’s another guy that just has got to get back into football shape.”

Myers called his snaps with Rodgers “invaluable” because of Rodgers’ next-level line-of-scrimmage approach. But almost as important is the level of excitement inside the offensive line meeting room — currently the Lambeau Field media auditorium as greater physical distancing rules are in place — about having such depth in the unit again.

“Obviously anytime we get guys who are injured and get them back healthy, it’s an exciting thing — whether it is starters or backups,” Myers said. “Very good vibe. When people get hurt, you tend to not see them too much because they’re rehabbing so hard all the time. So, it’s just great to get those faces back in the room.”

