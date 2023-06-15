GREEN BAY — Josh Myers knows what’s at stake. The Green Bay Packers coaching staff has put him — and most of the rest of the offensive line — on notice that jobs are up for grabs entering training camp in late July.

So, despite entering the league as a second-round pick in 2021 and starting all 17 of the team’s games at center last season (and playing a team-high 1,091 snaps) after an injury-derailed rookie season, Myers is in no way guaranteed to be the opening-day starter when the season kicks of Sept. 10 at Chicago.

“If there’s one thing I know, it’s adversity is coming for all of us. It doesn’t matter who you are, what you do. Just take the punches and keep going,” Myers said before the Packers’ two-practice mandatory minicamp ended on Wednesday.

“I’ve played the game way too long to not understand there’s struggle with every step of the way. That’s just the nature of it.”

Four of the Packers’ 11 offseason practices — nine during the organized team activity period and two during minicamp — were open to reporters, and Myers took virtually every single snap with the No. 1 offense.

Versatile Zach Tom, a fifth-round pick a year ago, was at center with the No. 2 offensive line some days (including on Wednesday), while Shaun Rhyan, a third-round pick last year who didn’t play a single offensive snap before his rookie year ended with a performance-enhancing substance suspension, also worked at center with the 2s at times.

Both figure to get their shots at unseating Myers, given what offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich and offensive line coach Luke Butkus said earlier this offseason.

“We’ve got a lot of competition on the right side, whether it's right guard, right tackle or even center,” Stenavich, who’d been the team’s offensive line coach before being promoted a year ago, said on May 16. “Getting those best five out there that jell the best and are the most physical, that's what I'm looking for.”

A few days later, Butkus announced that there’s “competition everywhere and said Myers’ development was stunted by a rookie season in which he missed 10 games with a knee injury and another with a finger injury, starting only 6 of 17 games in 2021.

“Last year was almost like he was a rookie,” Butkus said. “Josh is doing everything he can. He’s working his butt off. I don’t think anybody works harder than Josh. He just needs to keep working, just like everybody else.

“He’s not not meeting our expectations. That’s not what we’re talking about. He just needs to keep working to get better, just like everybody else in that room.”

What will bear watching will be not only Myers’ performance and but his demeanor and comfort level. He finds himself facing an interesting dichotomy as the offense transitions from four-time NFL MVP and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers at quarterback to first-year starter Jordan Love, the team’s 2020 first-round draft pick.

On the one hand, the always-demanding Rodgers certainly chewed out his fair share of offensive linemen — especially his centers — over the years, as ex-Packers center Corey Linsley, a two-time All-Pro with the Los Angeles Chargers, can attest.

Even though Rodgers and Linsley had a good relationship, Linsley wasn’t immune to the occasional tongue-lashing, and Myers experienced his share of those, too.

“I’ll definitely be lighter out there. No joke. No doubt about it,” Myers said of Rodgers’ departure. “There’s positives and negatives to everything.”

The negative, Myers said, was that Love doesn’t possess Rodgers’ encyclopedic knowledge of the offense and ability to diagnose defenses’ intentions quickly in order to adjust protection calls.

As a result, more responsibility will fall to Myers to make sure the line calls are on point.

“Obviously Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, so you can’t expect (Love) to understand the offense at the same level that someone who’s been doing it for 18 years does. And he doesn’t,” Myers said. “But he has a grasp on it, and we work really well together.

“The calls are coming. It’s a slightly different operation, but it’s been great. He’s doing a great job.”

Asked specifically how things will change for him, Myers replied, “More than anything, I knew I had the security blanket of Aaron being able to fix something. So sometimes I wouldn’t make certain calls because I knew that he knew the right answer and he would make it. And now it’s kind of forcing me to learn more and to have the confidence to be like, ‘We’re doing this, and if it’s wrong, it’s on me, it’s my fault.’

“I think it puts more responsibility on me, for sure. Aaron’s not there to make sure we’re doing our stuff right. So it’s up to me at this point to make sure. I don’t have to rely on a quarterback to tell me if I’m doing it right or not. I just have to (do it).”

All of which is why Myers knows this is a crucial time for him. Of the Packers’ current five preferred starters, his 60.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season was the lowest of the group, behind left tackle David Bakhtiari (79.8), left guard Elgton Jenkins (72.3), right tackle Yosh Nijman (63.1) and right guard Jon Runyan (62.6). Tom, who saw action in nine games with five starts, finished the season with a 68.3 PFF grade.

Also, it probably doesn’t help public perception that he was the first center taken in the 2021 NFL Draft, and one pick later, the Kansas City Chiefs took Creed Humphrey, who was a second-team All-Pro and was named to his first Pro Bowl las season.

But he can’t worry about that.

“This locker room is full of some real, grown men in here who can play some real good ball. It’s a hard-fought battle to be really good in this league,” Myers said. “My mindset is that this is a business, and they’re going to try to push all of us as much as they can. They’re not going to hand a spot to a guy if they don’t have to. And whoever’s the best is going to come out playing.

“I’ve got to stick to the process. It’s not going to be perfect, (but) I’ve always been a guy who, whatever it takes, I’ll find a way.”