Packers: MVP? MVP? Rodgers states his case TUE

His No. 1 wide receiver says so. And, frankly, the numbers say so, too.
But if any undecided voters for the NFL MVP award need to be swayed when it comes to Aaron Rodgers’ candidacy for his third such award, the Green Bay Packers quarterback sure seemed to deliver it on the 72-yard touchdown pass he threw to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling during his team’s 35-16 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.
The Packers were trailing, 10-7, midway through the second quarter and were facing a third-and-4 from their own 28-yard line. Rodgers lined up in the shotgun with an empty backfield, with Valdes-Scantling, wide receiver Allen Lazard and tight end Robert Tonyan aligned to his right and running back Jamaal Williams and wide receiver Davante Adams to the left. The play-clock was approaching :00, and on the sideline, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur’s instinct was to stop the play.
Based on the defensive look the Bears were presenting, LaFleur thought Rodgers should motion Williams back into the backfield to provide additional pass protection. But Rodgers could see that the Bears defense was in a state of confusion — edge rusher Robert Quinn was out of position, it appeared — so he left Williams outside and called for center Corey Linsley to snap the ball.
When Linsley did, Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan, who was lined up over Linsley, then bailed out and was supposed to cover Valdes-Scantling, who was aligned in the right slot.
Given Valdes-Scantling’s speed, the matchup was over before it really started. After Valdes-Scantling sprinted past Trevathan, Rodgers stood in with defensive back Duke Shelley coming on a delayed blitz and lofted a perfect pass that Valdes-Scantling caught in stride at Chicago’s 42 and was gone — giving the Packers a 14-10 lead they would never relinquish.
“That’s what so special about a guy like Aaron Rodgers,” LaFleur explained after the game. “I’m sitting there looking at the play clock, ready to pop a timeout, and I’m just like, ‘You know what? I’m going to trust that he’s got in under control.’
“He saw the matchup, he saw the confusion going on. We still don’t know what necessarily they were trying to do. But there was something messed up, I want to say, on the defensive side … but there was definitely a blitz called. He hung in there and two guys made a play.
“Those are the things that not everybody understands about a guy like Aaron. Just what he’s capable of doing. How cool he is under pressure. It’s so special about him.”
The 37-year-old Rodgers finished the game having completed 19 of 24 passes for 240 yards with four touchdowns for a passer rating of 147.9 — the 14th time in 16 games that Rodgers had a passer rating over 100 this season. For the year, Rodgers was 372 of 526 (a career-best 70.7% completion percentage) for 4,299 yards with 48 touchdowns, five interceptions and 20 sacks for a passer rating of 121.5.
While he fell one point shy of his NFL single-season quarterback rating record of 122.5 set during his first MVP season of 2011, his rating did surpass Peyton Manning’s 2004 mark of 121.1 — meaning Rodgers now has the two highest-rated seasons of any quarterback in NFL history.
“You don’t expect to ever do that, really,” said Rodgers, who in 2011 threw 45 touchdown passes against six interceptions in just 15 games, having sat out the regular-season finale because the Packers had already clinched the NFC’s top playoff seed that year. “You can talk about how cool it would be to have 50 touchdowns and five picks, but those aren’t necessarily the goals that you focus on.
“There’s a level of efficiency that I wanted to get to this season, and I felt like I’ve been playing at the level I expected to play at this year, thought I was capable of playing at.”
Rodgers’ chief competition for the award is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who sat out the Chiefs’ regular-season ending loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday for the same reason Rodgers at out the last game of 2011. Mahomes finished the year having thrown for more yards (4,740) but fewer touchdowns (38), more interceptions (six) and with less efficiency (66.3% completion rate, 108.2 passer rating).
The other top candidate is Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who ran for 250 yards on Sunday to become the eighth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. Henry led the NFL this season in rushing yards (2,027), attempts (378) and rushing touchdowns (17).
But don’t try to tell Adams there should be any debate about who had the best year.
“The MVP should be locked up. There’s nothing else to really talk about,” Adams said. “You look at what we’ve done and what he’s been able to do. They’ve hit him with everything. Said he didn’t have any weapons, and we go out there and go 13-3 in the regular season. Which isn’t our main goal, obviously, but it’s a hell of an accomplishment, especially when you’re in your second year with a new staff.
“I could talk all day about his MVP (resume) and all of that, but I think he’s allowed his play to do that. It’s pretty clear to me who the MVP of the season is. And it’s going to be a person who’s won a couple of them before.”
And yet, Rodgers said Sunday evening that he doesn’t necessarily think what he did this season will change his future with the team. After general manager Brian Gutekunst traded up in the first round of the April NFL Draft to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, Rodgers acknowledged it likely meant he wouldn’t have the ability finish his NFL career having only played for the Packers.
Surely a third MVP season changes that, right? Wrong.
“No, I don’t feel any different. I don’t think (so),” Rodgers replied. “The situation hasn’t changed. I’m really happy with the way I’ve played and our team has played this year. But there’s factors out of my control that are what they are.