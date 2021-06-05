Packers: Murphy: Aaron Rodgers situation ‘has divided our fan base

Murphy wrote that “the emails and letters that I’ve received reflect” the team-vs.-Rodgers reaction of fans, and he reiterated that the Packers “remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond.” Once again, Murphy did not specify what he or the club considers to be “and beyond.”

Rodgers’ displeasure with the organization and the possibility that he might never play for the team again spilled into the public eye on April 29, the first day of the NFL Draft. Rodgers himself hadn’t spoken publicly about the situation until appearing on ESPN’s SportsCenter on May 24.

In an interview with longtime anchor Kenny Mayne, who was hosting his final telecast, Rodgers didn’t directly address his future or his frustrations beyond delivering clear criticism for the culture at 1265 Lombardi Avenue.

“I think sometimes people forget what really makes an organization. History is important — (the) legacy of so many people who’ve come before you. But the people, that’s the most important thing,” Rodgers told Mayne during the one serious answer he delivered during the back-and-forth between the two longtime friends. “People make an organization; people make a business. And sometimes, that gets forgotten.