Packers: Mike Pettine’s defense aims for big steps in Year 2 – er, Year 3 SUN

Now, the hope Pettine has is for those players who are more experienced in the system can make up for the personnel changes that came this offseason, as longtime starting inside linebacker Blake Martinez left for the New York Giants in free agency and replaced by ex-Cleveland Browns player Christian Kirksey, who played for Pettine in Cleveland. There’ll also be a new starter at the other inside linebacker spot, as Goodson joined the Browns and 2018 third-round pick Oren Burks will be given every chance to be Kirksey’s running mate.

“It’ll be fun to get (Kirksey) and get all these guys back in the building and just work on that camaraderie,” LaFleur said. “I think you just look at some of the success that we had this past season, I think a lot of it had to go with how connected our team was. That’s the one thing – we’re champing at the bit to get back together so we can continue to build upon that.”

The Packers also appear intent on going younger in their sub packages in the defensive backfield, having opted not to re-sign 37-year-old Tramon Williams, who played more than 70 percent of the defensive snaps last season as the team’s slot corner. Sullivan and Josh Jackson appear to be the leading candidates to replace him, even though Pettine seemed to express some hope that perhaps Williams will return.