Packers: Love’s camp? ‘Fantastic,’ GM Brian Gutekunst says

“He’s such a cornerstone piece to this organization and such an important part of what we’re doing,” Gutekunst said. “I just think where he’s at and where we thought he could be in the first six weeks, this was the best thing for the team and for David. … Rushing him out there was not going to be something I was comfortable doing.”

Gutekunst said the team views ACL tears as a nine- to 11-month recovery, and LaFleur said that while Bakhtiari pushed hard through his rehabilitation to get ready for the Sept. 12 opener, the coaches worked off the current timeline throughout camp.

“As coaches, we’ve kind of been preparing that way for forever,” said LaFleur, who will start Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins at left tackle while Bakhtiari is out. “If you get him back earlier, great. That’s a bonus. But we kind of had our mind set on that from Day 1.

“He was doing everything he could to get ready for Week 1. (But) as an organization, we have a responsibility to him. Certainly there’s a big investment there and you want to put him in the best position possible so he doesn’t have any setbacks. That’s a long-term decision right there.”

Practice squad set