Packers: Lose All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander to shoulder injury TUES

Extra points

LaFleur said he didn’t get much of an explanation as to why a tripping penalty initially called on Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt that would have nullified a sack of Rodgers was wiped out—even as replays clearly showed Watt sticking his foot out to upend a scrambling Rodgers. “I’m not going to get into that,” LaFleur said. “It’s one of those things where it’s a judgment call, and I think the official that threw (the flag) saw it right the first time. But it’s one of those things that happens.” … Having admonished fans for doing “The Wave” and “Go Pack Go!” chants while the offense was on the field in preseason, LaFleur now has taken to pumping up the crowd when the Packers defense is on the field — waving his arms up and down to the point that the scoreboard video operator is projecting him onto the screens. “I love it when our fans are loud,” LaFleur said. “I never go into a game thinking, ‘Oh, yeah, you’ve got to be a cheerleader down there,’ But when I heard them reacting and you could hear and feel it get louder, I was like, ‘All right, hey, this is what I have to do.’” … As expected, Yosh Nijman started at left tackle in place of injured Elgton Jenkins (ankle) again. “I’m proud of those guys. They battled really well,” Rodgers said. “You look at the sacks that we had, and it was just some miscommunication on the first one, a trip and a slide behind the line of scrimmage. I feel like they blocked really, really well.”