Packers look to solve special teams woes, add Bisaccia to staff

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have found their next special-teams coordinator.

Now, the real work begins.

The Packers are hiring former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach and longtime NFL assistant Rich Bisaccia to be their new special-teams coordinator.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel had been the first to report that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was targeting Bisaccia, while NFL Network initially reported that the deal was coming together on Monday. LaFleur and the rest of the Packers coaching staff were in Las Vegas last week and coached the NFC squad in Sunday’s Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium just off the Vegas strip.

Bisaccia becomes the Packers’ fourth special-teams coordinator in the past five seasons, following Ron Zook (2018, the last year of a three-year stint under Mike McCarthy), Sean Mennenga (2019-‘20, under LaFleur) and Maurice Drayton, who served as coordinator in 2021 before being let go last week.

Special teams played an ignominious role in the Packers’ 13-10 season-ending NFC Divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 22, as the field-goal unit had a Mason Crosby kick blocked and the 49ers blocked a Corey Bojorquez fourth-quarter punt and returned it for their only touchdown of the game. The Packers then had only 10 men on the field for kicker Robbie Gould’s game-winning walk-off 45-yard field goal as time expired.

The catastrophic performance came after the Packers finished dead last in the 32-team NFL in longtime pro football columnist Rick Gosselin’s annual special-teams rankings. And LaFleur acknowledged afterward that change was necessary — while admitting it went far beyond who was in charge of the special-teams units.

“We can do a much better job — starting with myself emphasizing the special teams, allowing maybe some of our starters to play on more phases of that,” LaFleur said during his season wrap-up Q&A session with reporters via Zoom last month. “I don’t think it’s ever just one thing, but certainly that will be a big-time priority for us moving forward, to not allow something like this to happen again. Because it’s really disappointing when our defense goes out there and really dominates for four quarters and … (with) 4 minutes and some change left in that game, we had the lead.

“We’ve got to look at everything, and that starts with myself just making sure that it is a main priority for us.”

While changing the culture of the Packers’ special-teams units is a tall task — the group has spent most of the last two decades being below average — it’s also a call to arms for the personnel department to put an emphasis on building a roster with the importance of special teams in mind. In recent years, the team hasn’t dedicated roster spots specifically to finding special-teams stalwarts to lead the units.

Veteran inside linebacker Oren Burks, for example, was a third-round pick who was largely relegated to special teams after being unable to hold down a starting spot on defense. He became the de facto leader of the coverage units but that was largely by default.

But the buck stops with the special-teams coordinator, and Drayton was merely the latest in a long line of them who failed to get the units to be consistently productive or reliable. Including Drayton, the Packers had eight different special-teams coordinators dating back to 1999 and head coach Ray Rhodes. And each of them saw his tenure come to an end by either being fired or pushed into retirement: Steve Ortmayer (1999), Frank Novak (2000-’02), John Bonamego (2003-’05), Stock (2006-’08), Shawn Slocum (2009-’14), Zook (2015-’18), Mennenga (2019-’20) and Drayton.

The 61-year-old Bisaccia just finished his 20th season as an NFL coach after a lengthy career in the college ranks. He has worked for the Buccaneers (2002-2010), San Diego Chargers (2011-2012), Dallas Cowboys (2013-2017) and the Raiders (2018-2021), almost always on special teams.

After leading the Raiders to a 7-5 record as acting head coach, including a four-game winning streak to end the regular season, and a playoff berth after head coach Jon Gruden’s resignation under pressure, Bisaccia interviewed for the permanent job but lost out to ex-New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, making him available for LaFleur to pursue.

The Raiders ranked 11th in Gosselin’s special-teams rankings in 2021, and since 2006, Bisaccia’s units have finished in the top 10 six times. And he’s no stranger to taking over disappointing groups, having taken over a Chargers unit that had ranked 32nd in 2010 and improved their ranking to No. 25 in 2011; and having taken over a Cowboys unit that ranked 17th in 2012 and lifted it to No. 4 in 2013.

“I think we all have something to prove every day,” Bisaccia said when he took over for Gruden in October. “It’s a temporary job in the National Football League — for players and for coaches. We only get so many plays, so I think (in terms of) to win the play, and then win the day — whether it’s in the meeting or on the field or in a walk through.

“I think we are all excited about an opportunity to respond. We’re all looking at each other as how we are going to respond to whatever it may be. We have to overcome a dropped pass. We have to overcome when we give up a touchdown. They’re really all imposters. We win a game, if we last too long in the spoils of victory, it usually gets you. And if we lose a game, if you waste more time thinking about the loss, it’s going to get you. They’re both imposters. Let’s count them up at the end. Let’s see if we can win the play, and win the day — whether we’re meeting on the field, walk through, whatever it is. So, that’s the mentality we are going to try and take.”

That approach certainly resonated with his players, who were openly supportive of his candidacy for the Raiders’ head-coaching position on a full-time basis.

“I hope that since he's taken over, we've kind of taken in some of his beliefs and the way he coaches and the way he teaches and the way he pushes us. The family aspect, the grittiness,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “I told somebody one time, I said, ‘If you're a bad teammate or you don't try hard, you're probably not going to like him.’ And it's a good thing that we have a lot of guys that are good teammates and do try hard because you end up liking your head coach when he is the way that he is.

“We love him, and we've tried to embrace everything that he's teaching us and saying to us and make it about us and really nobody else. And I think we've done a good job of that so far. And hopefully we can win this game and get into the playoffs because that would be something.”

